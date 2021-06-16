News

John Legend Reveals How Wife Chrissy Teigen Is Doing Amid Bullying Scandal

john legend and chrissy teigen
Shutterstock
Chrissy Teigen, left, and husband John Legend arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
EXCLUSIVE: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen stock up on Christmas supplies at the supermarket during their holiday in St Barts. 22 Dec 2020 Pictured: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Photo credit: IMP/Backgrid/Eliot Press/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA722583_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have a romantic dinner date at Madeo restaurant in Beverly Hills. The couple walked dined at the fine Italian restaurant for two hours. 27 Feb 2020 Pictured: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA620147_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen seen sharing PDA in Porto Venere. 04 Jul 2019 Pictured: John Legend, Chrissy Teigen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA459415_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
News Writer

In a brief clip, the singer reveals how wife Chrissy is faring amid the bullying controversy.

John Legend has given an update on wife Chrissy Teigen amid the bullying accusations that have been leveled against her. Chrissy, 35, made headlines after media personality Courtney Stodden and fashion designer Michael Costello accused the cookbook author of cyberbullying. Both have shared alleged screenshot messages from Chrissy, including “I can’t wait for you to die.” In the wake of her public apology, Chrissy has since been laying low; and according to John, 42, she has been doing fine.

john legend and chrissy teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in 2021. (Credit: Shutterstock)

In a video from E! News, John is approached by a photographer on his way to his car on June 15 and asked, “How is Chrissy doing after all of the criticism?” The Grammy winner responded, “She’s doing great.” John has remained a supportive husband throughout the controversy. The “All of Me” singer retweeted Chrissy’s Medium article on June 14 with a quote from the piece that read, “We are all more than our worst moments,” complete with heart emojis.

John’s update comes after Chrissy penned an open letter on Medium, published on June 14, that expressed remorse for the messages that she sent to Courtney in the early aughts, all of which were chronicled in Courtney’s explosive May 10 interview with The Daily Beast. “I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done,’” Chrissy wrote. “Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt hate crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past.”

Acknowledging that there is “no excuse” for her past behavior, Chrissy said she is “no longer the person who wrote” the hateful messages. “I grew up, got therapy, got married, had kids, got more therapy, experienced loss and pain, got more therapy and experienced more life,” she continued. “AND GOT MORE THERAPY. Life has made me more empathetic.”

john legend and chrissy teigen
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen at the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala. (Credit: Shutterstock)

Courtney has not publicly addressed the article, but in May, after Chrissy shared a Twitter thread that said she “tried to connect with Courtney privately,” Courtney responded on social media and wrote, “I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter.” Alternatively, hours after Chrissy published her apology on Medium, Michael shared a lengthy post on Instagram that also leveled accusations of bullying against Chrissy, claiming that the former model made concerted efforts to ruin his career. “So many nights I stayed awake, wanting to kill myself,” he wrote. “I didn’t see the point of living.”