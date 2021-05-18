Courtney Stodden’s Mom Urges Chrissy Teigen To ‘Personally Apologize’ For Cyberbullying Them

Courtney Stodden’s mom, Krista Keller, admitted that Chrissy Teigen’s old tweets ‘shocked’ both of them. The mom is now asking for a personal apology, despite Chrissy insisting she has tried to offer one.

“I hope her apology is sincere,” Courtney Stodden‘s mom, Krista Keller, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife after Chrissy Teigen issued a public apology to Courtney on May 12. Chrissy issued her remorseful statement on Twitter, the social media platform where Courtney claimed the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model used to cyberbully them on in 2011. At the time, Courtney was just 16 years old and facing heavy scrutiny for marrying a then 51-year-old actor, Doug Hutchinson. While Chrissy, 35, admitted to being “completely embarrassed at [her] behavior” towards a teenage Courtney at the time — who is now 26 years old and identifies as nonbinary — Chrissy also insisted she tried to “connect with Courtney privately.” This is something that Krista is now denying, just like Courtney did.

“I know she personally never has reached out to Courtney which Chrissy has claimed,” Courtney’s mom, Krista, continued to tell HollywoodLife. “As far as the fall out you reap what you sow, people need to realize that. I witnessed some of those tweets when they came in to Courtney. We both were shocked that she was doing this to Courtney.” Courtney recalled one of these tweets in an interview with The Daily Beast that came out on May 10, which led to Chrissy’s public apology.

“It’s awful when anyone writes mean cruel things to anyone,” Krista continued, who gushed that Courtney is “strong, beautiful” and someone whom she is “very proud” of. Courtney also has two siblings — sisters Brittany and Ashley — whom Krista brought up as she added, “I raised all three of my girls to fight for what is right. I pray that Internet trolls would get more of a life so they do not feel the need to reach out and hurt others. I believe that mean-spirited jealousy and other people not being happy with themselves is the main cause of this type of behavior.”

On Courtney’s part, the reality television star — who finalized their divorce from Doug in 2020 — has accepted Chrissy’s apology (even if they apparently couldn’t read it on Twitter). On the day Chrissy tweeted her apology, Courtney shared a Twitter screenshot that read “@chrissyteigen blocked you” and wrote, “I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter. All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her ‘wokeness’ is a broken record.”

In Chrissy’s apology, the cookbook author wrote that she was being an “insecure, attention seeking troll” while publicly calling out Courtney a decade ago. Amid the lengthy apology, she also wrote, “I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am.”