Ben Affleck Hugs Son Samuel, 9, After Swim Practice Amidst Rekindled J.Lo Romance — Pics

Ben Affleck was spotted picking up his son Samuel, 9, from swim practice in Los Angeles, two days after the actor enjoyed a steamy dinner date with Jennifer Lopez.

Ben Affleck, 48, enjoyed a special father-son moment with his youngest child, Samuel, 9, in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, June 15. The pair were photographed sharing a big hug as Ben picked up Samuel from swim practice outside. The actor wore a magenta-colored shirt that read “The Dickens,” black jeans and sunglasses, while Samuel was dressed in his one-piece blue swim outfit.

Ben shares Samuel, along with daughters Seraphina, 12, and Violet, 15, with ex Jennifer Garner, 49. The entire family, as well as Ben’s mother Christopher Anne Boldt, spent time together on June 14 for Seraphina’s sixth grade graduation ceremony in Santa Monica, CA. In photos, Ben and Jennifer — who separated in 2015 and officially divorced in 2018 — walked side-by-side outside the ceremony’s location. At one point, Ben was seen holding Samuel’s hand as Seraphina walked beside them in her graduation robe.

Ben’s recent outings with his family come after he was seen on June 13 sharing his first public kiss with Jennifer Lopez, 51, since the two sparked rumors of a rekindled romance in April. The A-list stars were photographed during a romantic smooch at an outside table at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, CA. Jen’s 13-year-old twins Max and Emme were also at the dinner, which was to celebrate her sister’s birthday.

Ben and Jen’s surprise reconciliation follows the “Let’s Get Loud” singer’s split from Alex Rodriguez, who she was engaged to for two years before they ended things in April. Fans were thrilled to see Jen and Ben back together, as the couple — universally known as Bennifer — had previously called off their wedding back in 2003, which ultimately led to their Jan. 2004 split.