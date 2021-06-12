Queen Elizabeth Is Elegant In Powder Blue Coat For ‘Trooping The Colour’ 95th Birthday Parade – See Pics

Queen Elizabeth’s birthday was celebrated on the streets of Windsor with. scaled back Trooping the Colour parade. She was accompanied by her cousin, the Duke of Kent.

Queen Elizabeth continued her 95th birthday celebrations with her annual Trooping the Colour event. The royal looked elegant as she stepped out in Windsor wearing a powder blue coat and matching hat, both with a yellow embroidered pattern, on Saturday, June 12. She was all-smiles for the scaled back crowd, watching the Scots Guard lead the parade from a white tented area in a chair.

Several of her Queen’s Guard soldiers surrounded her as she enjoyed the event. The Queen was also joined by her cousin Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent for the magnificent parade. In addition to the Scots Guard, The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery were included, along with the mounted Blues and Royals and Life Guards. The June 12 event also marks the first public ceremony that Queen Elizabeth has been involved with since the passing of her husband Prince Philip in April.

The royal has had a busy few days in the United Kingdom as the G7 leader summit is underway. She was on hosting duty for President Joe Biden, 78, and First Lady Jill Biden, 70, at a royal reception at the Eden Project botanical garden on Friday, June 11. The couple could be seen laughing and smiling with The Queen as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and the Queen’s son Prince Charles, 72, also stood by. As always, the 95-year-old looked regal in a pink-and-white floral patterned dress.

It’s wonderful to see the Queen in good spirits just two months after Philip’s passing at the age of 99. The royal family paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh’s incredible legacy with a service on April 17. Due to COVID-19, the funeral was kept to just 30 people which was primarily made up of the royal family including Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton. The couple — who were married for over 70 years — first met in 1934, when Elizabeth was just a young girl. They were married on November 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey.