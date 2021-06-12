Cardi B Rocks Black Bodysuit, Tight Blue Catsuit & More Looks As She Promotes Offset’s ‘Culture III’

Cardi B has shared a clip of herself rapping ‘Type S**t’ from Migos’ new album, while rocking a two piece blue bodysuit and blue shades.

Migos‘ new album. “TYPE S*** !!!CULTURE 3 out now ! Link in bio,” she captioned a June 11 clip of herself, promoting Culture III. The video showed her rocking multiple outfits, including a two piece blue bodysuit with a geometric pattern. Her dark hair was pulled back into a pretty up-do, as she accessorized with yellow stiletto pumps and blue tinted sunglasses. Cardi B has stunned in a blue bodysuit while promoting her boyfriend Offset ‘s group‘ new album. “TYPE S*** !!!CULTURE 3 out now ! Link in bio,” she captioned a June 11 clip of herself, promoting Culture III. The video showed her rocking multiple outfits, including a two piece blue bodysuit with a geometric pattern. Her dark hair was pulled back into a pretty up-do, as she accessorized with yellow stiletto pumps and blue tinted sunglasses.

The “WAP” hitmaker also rocked a black bodysuit with dramatic draping over her shoulders. In true Cardi fashion, she paired the ‘fit with multiple, layered silver necklaces, rectangular black sunglasses, and long purple nails. In the song she raps, “Feel like Beyoncé with this Birkin / But I’m Rowland with this Kelly,” referencing Kelly Rowland. “It’s the old school heart shape Cartier’s and body for me sis,” one fan commented, while Normani commented a series of flame emojis.

Moncler jacket like a canvas! The singer took to Instagram to share a video of the coat in question, It came a few weeks after Cardi revealed her two-year-old daughter, Kulture , accidentally treated her dad’sjacket like a canvas! The singer took to Instagram to share a video of the coat in question, covered in red crayon marker. “Look what she did,” Cardi captioned the video, tagging her husband. She then posted a clip of little Kulture peacefully sleeping, blissfully unaware of the damage she caused to the designer jacket. “Wow,” the singer captioned the video, which showed her mini-me rocking a black graphic tee, with two adorable buns in her hair.

The little fashionista may sport designer threads and enjoy the lifestyle of her rich and famous parents — but that doesn’t mean her mom won’t remind her how lucky she is. “My daughter came out of my p***y rich,” Cardi told Billboard back in December, after the outlet named her Woman of the Year. “She lives a different lifestyle than I lived. This girl gets in a pool every single day; I can’t swim because I barely went to the pool. … I want her to know that just because you have money, that doesn’t mean you’re super-privileged.”