See Pics

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 3, Draws On Offset’s $1800 Moncler Jacket With Red Crayon Then Dozes Off

cardi b
BACKGRID
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - MAY 08: Rapper Cardi B arrives at the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Party held at the Hollywood Palladium on May 8, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
(FILE) Cardi B And Fashion Nova Are Giving Away $1,000 Per Hour Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Fashion Nova and Cardi B are donating $1,000 every hour for the next 42 days until they've given away $1 million to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA - MAY 01: Rapper Cardi B (Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) wearing a Moschino by Jeremy Scott top and skirt arrives at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
(FILE) Cardi B And Fashion Nova Are Giving Away $1,000 Per Hour Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Fashion Nova and Cardi B are donating $1,000 every hour for the next 42 days until they've given away $1 million to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA - MAY 01: Rapper Cardi B (Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) wearing Moschino poses in the press room at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
(FILE) Cardi B And Fashion Nova Are Giving Away $1,000 Per Hour Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Fashion Nova and Cardi B are donating $1,000 every hour for the next 42 days until they've given away $1 million to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - MAY 08: Rapper Cardi B (Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) arrives at the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Party held at the Hollywood Palladium on May 8, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images) View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Cardi B’s mini-me daughter Kulture got a hold of her dad’s designer puffer jacket, and showcased her drawing skills on the white coat.

Oops! Cardi B‘s two-year-old daughter, Kulture, accidentally treated her dad Offset‘s Moncler jacket like a canvas! The “WAP” hitmaker took to Instagram on April 10 to share a video of the coat in question, covered in red crayon marker. “Look what she did,” Cardi captioned the video, tagging her husband. She then posted a clip of little Kulture peacefully sleeping, blissfully unaware of the damage she caused to the designer jacket. “Wow,” the singer captioned the video, which showed her mini-me rocking a black graphic tee, with two adorable buns in her hair.

It came just days after Cardi revealed she took her little girl on a shopping spree, buying multiple Chanel purses. The “Up” rapper totally spoiled little Kulture, but she was more than happy to, as she explained in the caption to her post. “This what happens when God gives me the babygirl I always wanted,” she began. “I shop more for her then I do for myself.”

The little fashionista may sport designer threads and enjoy the lifestyle of her rich and famous parents — but that doesn’t mean her mom won’t remind her how lucky she is. “My daughter came out of my p***y rich,” Cardi told Billboard back in December, after the outlet named her Woman of the Year. “She lives a different lifestyle than I lived. This girl gets in a pool every single day; I can’t swim because I barely went to the pool. … I want her to know that just because you have money, that doesn’t mean you’re super-privileged.”

kulture

Like Cardi, Kulture’s dad Offset is a successful rapper, but fame hasn’t always allowed him to avoid run ins with law enforcement. “Even me with her dad, we have had really bad experiences with police, and we’re rich and famous,” Cardi continued. “I want her to know that you’re not going to be an exception. I want her to have compassion. I don’t want her to ever have the mentality of, ‘This doesn’t apply to me.’” What a great role model!