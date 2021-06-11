Raven-Symoné Reveals How She Dropped 30lbs Without Much Exercise: ‘I Have A Goal In Mind’

The former child star shared her tips with ‘Good Morning America’ viewers and explained why this time she plans to keep the weight off.

Raven-Symoné revealed that she has lost 30 pounds in three months by fasting. The former child star shared her weight loss tips on Good Morning America on June 11. But the 35-year-old actress said she’s not trying to be skinny and her formula is “only for me.” “I don’t try to speak for anybody else,” Raven said.

Nearly two weeks after the actress told her Instagram followers that, as of May 29, she’d lost 28 pounds, she shared more details of how she did it. “I am low carb as much as I can be,” Raven told GMA. “I do very minimal exercise and I am an avid faster. I make sure that I have a minimum of 14-hour fast between dinner and…breakfast.”

During the interview the former View co-host revealed that she was three days into an extended fast. “I drink a lot of water and I drink a lot of electrolytes and I have some bone broth now and then depending on if it gets difficult,” Raven said when asked how she sustains herself. “But I have a goal in mind, so that’s what keeps me sustained.”

The goal in question is not “trying to be a little twig.” “Every time I lost weight in the past it was about size,” the actress said, before later indicating that her priorities have changed. “I want to make sure that my body is healthy and prepared to deal with old age,” she said.

It’s not the first time that Raven has lost a significant amount of weight. Ten years ago she lost 70 pounds, winning widespread media attention and praise for doing so.

“The way people were treating me while I was bigger was emotionally damaging so when I lost weight – and I remember the moment I went on the red carpet and in my head I was cussing everyone out and I was like, ‘Wow, now you want to look at me because I’m skinny? Thanks,’” Raven said.

Fast forward 10 years and Raven’s life has changed significantly. In 2020 she surprised fans by getting married in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic to Miranda Mayday. June 18 will mark a year since they made the announcement. The couple now hosts a YouTube show together called 8 PM.