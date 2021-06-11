Kate Middleton Wears Bracelet That Belonged To Princess Diana While Attending Event With The Queen

Kate Middleton was also present at the royal reception hosted by the Queen, which was attended by Joe and Jill Biden, her father-in-law Prince Charles, and world leaders like Justin Trudeau.

Kate Middleton, 39, paid tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana once again. The Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing what appeared to be Diana’s three-strand pearl and diamond bracelet by Nigel Milne while attending a reception for the G7 world leaders on Friday, June 11. She wore the eye catching accessory with a gorgeous blazer inspired white dress, along with her sapphire engagement ring (also one Diana’s), and a beaded clutch.

The late Princess of Wales wore the simple jewelry piece to several notable occasions, including a 1989 visit to Hong Kong. The bracelet perfectly matched a pearl-embellished ensemble, dubbed her “Elvis” dress, for the official visit alongside a spectacular tiara. Kate also rocked the piece several times: the mom-of-three sported it on both a tour of Sweden back in 2018, as well as in 2017 to a Berlin reception. Meghan Markle has also worn pieces belonging to Diana, including a gold Cartier tank watch, and diamond tennis bracelet (which is also where the diamonds in her engagement ring came from).

The high profile reception, held at the Eden Project botanical garden, was also attended by President Joe Biden, 78, his wife Jill Biden, 70, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.K Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Host Queen Elizabeth, 95, looked elegant as always for the occasion — her first hosting world leaders since the beginning of the pandemic — as she wore a white and pink floral dress. The monarch added a black pair of shoes and handbag to her look, along with her signature white gloves.

Earlier in the day, Kate met up with Jill for a tour of the Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, West Cornwall. The two women shared a laugh as they walked side-by-side on the grounds of the primary school. Kate was glowing as she wore a midi-length dress from British label Alexander McQueen, along with shoes from her go-to brand L.K. Bennett. For her part, Jill wore a light pink blazer over a dress.