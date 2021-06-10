Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 24, Stuns In Green Bikini At The Beach — Pic

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes is kicking off summer on a sexy note as she hit the beach in a tiny green bikini!

Lourdes Leon, 24, is seriously taking after her famous mother, Madonna, as she hit the beach rocking a sexy green bikini. She showed off her toned abs and belly ring wearing a criss-cross light green top that had a gaping keyhole cutout at the chest and paired it with the matching strappy, hi-rise bottoms. She topped her look off with a green Gucci bucket hat, layered necklaces, and a blue beach tote. Lourdes’s black hair was down in two long, thick pigtail braids as she opted to go completely makeup-free.

When it comes to Lourdes, she takes after her mother in the fact that she never shies away from a sexy outfit. Just recently, Lourdes showed off her backside in a cutout dress while wearing just a g-string thong, which was a part of the feature editorial in Office Magazine Issue 14. Aside from that photo, Lourdes is always posting sexy mirror selfies and one of our favorites featured her completely braless in a tiny, skintight gray cropped tank top with mid-rise tie-dye bottoms.

If there’s one thing for sure, Madonna is extremely proud of her daughter and she posted an adorable selfie of her and Lourdes with their heads cuddled up next to each other as they both gave kissy faces to the camera. There is nothing we love more than seeing the children of celebrities because it’s so fun to see how similar they are and how much they resemble each other. In this case, the apple sure does not fall far from the tree as Madonna and Lourdes look so much alike.