Jennifer Garner Holds Hands With Son Samuel, 9, In New Pics As Ben Affleck Works In Vegas

Jennifer Garner has been spotted taking her son to a beach party with his friends, amid her ex Ben Affleck’s reignited romance with Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Garner, 49, cut a casual figure when she stepped out with her youngest child, son Samuel Affleck on June 9. The mom-of-three, who shares her kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck, 48, was seen taking the nine-year-old to a playdate on the beach in Santa Monica, California. The Love, Simon star rocked a fuzzy blue sweater as she picked her son up from school before taking him to the beach to meet up with a group of pals. She also opted for a pair of blue and white striped pants and a white tee underneath her handmade sweater.

Little Samuel wore a grey tee and matching grey sweatpants as he walked hand-in-hand with his mom as they left school for the day. He later changed into a long-sleeve blue shirt and light blue tie-dye shorts as they arrived on the coast. While he spent time with his friends, Jennifer was seen chatting to some of the other parents. Missing from the afternoon outing were Jennifer and Ben’s two other children, Violet, 15, and their middle daughter Seraphina, 12.

Of course, fans of the former couple would know Ben has recently been romancing his former fiancee Jennifer Lopez. Although he was spotted in Las Vegas sans J-Lo on June 9, the pair have been spending a lot of time together. They were photographed for the first time together in 17 years while on a romantic getaway in Big Sky, Montana. J.Lo was glowing as she walked down a stair case with Ben behind her on May 23!

“They’ve been meeting up a lot secretly and also not so secretly will continue to do so because it feels good for her and she doesn’t care what anyone thinks. Ben is comfortable for her. They’re just getting to know one another again,” an insider shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on June 7. “Jen is still taking things slow with Ben but they are progressing so nobody is surprised by sleepovers…This isn’t the first and it won’t be the last,” they added.