Tom Cruise’s Very Private Son, Connor Cruise, Posts Rare Selfie After Getting A New Haircut: Pic

Connor Cruise has shared a rare selfie, as he debuted a fresh new ‘do just in time for summer. See the pic of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son!

Connor Cruise, the son of actors Tom Cruise, 58, and Nicole Kidman, 53, has proved he’s ready for summer with a brand new hair cut. The 26-year-old, who was adopted by the former Hollywood power couple, posted a rare snap to his Instagram Story on June 8 — see the photo here. “New face, who dis?” he joked in the caption which showed him sporting a fresh, much shorter, cut.

The avid fisherman usually shares photos of himself while out and about, most recently giving fans a glimpse into his passion for boating in August 2020. “Another day gone,” he captioned a snap, which showed his blue shorts and flip flop clad feet resting against the deck. A picturesque sunset and bright blue waters could be seen in the background.

Connor generally keeps a low profile on social media, much like his older sister, Isabella “Bella” Kidman Cruise. The pair have both stayed out of the spotlight and rarely share photos of themselves. Nevertheless, Isabella made her return to Instagram back in 2020, sharing a snap of her sleek short haircut. “All that glitters is gold.. oh wait, it’s just another Instagram filter,” the UK-based artist joked in her caption. Both she and Connor were adopted by Tom and Nicole, who married in 1989 after meeting on the set of Days of Thunder.

Connor and Isabella also have two sisters through their Australian-born mom, who welcomed daughters Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 9, with husband Keith Urban, 52. Of course, their dad also shares daughter Suri Cruise with ex Katie Holmes. The family grew again when Isabella wed British I.T. consultant Max Parker in 2015. While Nicole didn’t attend the wedding, she met her son-in-law the following year.

The Moulin Rouge spoke to The Sun back in 2019, saying, “[Isabella and Connor] have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love.” She continued, “It’s not about anything else other than, ‘I’m here to love and support you’.”