Connor Cruise Returns To Instagram With New Pic 3 Days After Sister Isabella Shares Rare Selfie

Connor Cruise, 25, has returned to Instagram after a three month hiatus! The son of Tom Cruise, 58, and Nicole Kidman, 53, posted a rare photo to his account on Friday, Aug. 28 as he appeared to go boating. “Another day gone,” he captioned the snap, which included a glimpse of his blue shorts and flip flop clad feet resting against the deck. The 25-year-old captured a picturesque sunset in the photo, clearly enjoying a gorgeous summer day on the water.

Connor’s latest photo comes just three days after Isabella made her return to the social media platform. Showing off her sleek short haircut, Isabella’s full face could be seen in the rare Aug. 25 selfie. “All that glitters is gold.. oh wait, it’s just another Instagram filter,” the UK-based artist joked in her caption. Both Isabella and Connor were adopted by Tom and Nicole, who married in 1989 after meeting on the set of Days of Thunder.

The couple split after 12 years of marriage in 2001, and Tom went on to marry Katie Holmes, 41, who he shares daughter Suri Cruise, 14, with. Connor and Isabella also have two sisters through mom Nicole, who welcomed daughters Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 9, with husband Keith Urban, 52. The family grew again when Connor’s sister Isabella married British I.T. consultant Max Parker in 2015. While mom Nicole didn’t attend the wedding, she met her son-in-law the following year.

Connor tagged the location of his latest photo as Clearwater, Florida, which is best know as the hub city for the Church of Scientology — which he and his sister Isabella, 27, are both followers of through their dad. Mom Nicole said back in 2019 to The Sun, “[Isabella and Connor] have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love.” She added, “It’s not about anything else other than, ‘I’m here to love and support you’.” His followers appeared to be loving the vacation-ready photo, commenting “what a beautiful day” and “that view is SO gorgeous” in the comments.