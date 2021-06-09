Ammika Harris Cuddles Up To Son Aeko, 1, As They Get Ready For A Swim In Matching Outfits

Ammika Harris took to Instagram to share an adorable new video of her and her one-year-old son Aeko showing off stylish swimsuits while posing in a mirror.

Ammika Harris, 28, showed off how fast her incredibly cute son Aeko, 1, is growing up in her latest social media post! The dark-haired beauty sat on the floor in front of a mirror while filming a memorable moment with the precious boy, whom she shares with Chris Brown, 32, and they looked swim-ready in matching swim gear. She wore a dark green frilly bikini top that had cherries on them along with a white mini skirt over her bikini bottoms while her mini-me showed off dark green swim shorts with multi-colored graphics.

The mother and son cuddled each other during the sit-down and at one point, Aeko even appeared to lay back and relax in his mom’s lap. His gorgeous curls were on full display as music played over the clip and he also put his hand on Ammika’s shoulder as she held up her phone to record. The doting parent captioned the video with a single red heart emoji.

Once she shared the epic clip, her followers couldn’t help but gush over the cuteness. “Cool kid and cool mama, an unbreakable bond❤️,” one follower wrote while another swooned with the word “Awww.” A third called the duo “elegance” and many more left heart-eyed emojis to show off their love.