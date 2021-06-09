Watch

Ammika Harris Cuddles Up To Son Aeko, 1, As They Get Ready For A Swim In Matching Outfits

Ammika Harris, Chris Brown, Aeko
BACKGRID
Chris Brown, left, and Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - R&B star Chris Brown plays the doting father, as he holds his baby son Aeko with baby mother Ammika Harris following behind, holding a baby bottle. Chris looked casual wearing his North Face jacket, yellow cap, jeans and his protective face mask as he showed off some bling with his flash designer watch. The British singer Rita Ora was also spotted looking a little inconspicuous wearing her black PVC puffer jacket and designer Chanel handbag trying to hide from the cameras and also showing off her wealth, with her hands full of gold rings on each finger as the gang left separately from a venue in London's Soho. Pictured: Chris Brown - Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SOUTHPAW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Royalty Brown and Chris Brown62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Chris Brown, Royalty Brown. Chris Brown, left, and Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles 62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Ammika Harris took to Instagram to share an adorable new video of her and her one-year-old son Aeko showing off stylish swimsuits while posing in a mirror.

Ammika Harris, 28, showed off how fast her incredibly cute son Aeko, 1, is growing up in her latest social media post! The dark-haired beauty sat on the floor in front of a mirror while filming a memorable moment with the precious boy, whom she shares with Chris Brown, 32, and they looked swim-ready in matching swim gear. She wore a dark green frilly bikini top that had cherries on them along with a white mini skirt over her bikini bottoms while her mini-me showed off dark green swim shorts with multi-colored graphics.

The mother and son cuddled each other during the sit-down and at one point, Aeko even appeared to lay back and relax in his mom’s lap. His gorgeous curls were on full display as music played over the clip and he also put his hand on Ammika’s shoulder as she held up her phone to record. The doting parent captioned the video with a single red heart emoji.

Once she shared the epic clip, her followers couldn’t help but gush over the cuteness. “Cool kid and cool mama, an unbreakable bond❤️,” one follower wrote while another swooned with the word “Awww.” A third called the duo “elegance” and many more left heart-eyed emojis to show off their love.

Ammika Harris, Chris Brown, Aeko Brown
Ammika Harris and Chris Brown take Aeko Brown on an outing in the past. (BACKGRID)
Before her latest clip, Ammika made headlines when she shared a fun-loving photo of Aeko riding in a toy car last month. He happily posed for the sweet snapshot while sitting up and donning a white T-shirt under a $530 tan baby Gucci GG wool cardigan and jeans. “GET IN LOSER,” Ammika cheekily captioned the pic.
When Aeko’s not wowing followers with his photos, he’s doing so with his actions. Chris shared a video of him giggling at the camera and revealed he said “Da da” and “Mama” for the first time. “called me da da for the first time… then heard him say mama. Tryna get em say roro next… #angelkissesforthemrs,” the caption read.