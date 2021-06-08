Blake Shelton Says Fiancee Gwen Stefani Makes Him Feel Like ‘A Kid On Christmas Morning’

Blake Shelton opened up about working with his fiancé Gwen Stefani and called her an ‘icon.’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been together for five years, but the country superstar still has to “pinch” himself whenever he gets to work with her. In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the 44-year-old singer gushed about getting to work with his famous fiancé.

Blake and Gwen, 51, released their duet “Happy Anywhere” in 2020 and during the interview he reminisced about “texting the writers, taking videos like, ‘Oh my God, you are going to s— when you see Gwen Stefani is singing your song right now.’ You know what I mean?” he said. “And they were freaking out.”

Blake added that he still has moments “when we get into work mode, I know that it should be super emotional and personal,” but because the couple has only done four songs together, he’s “still more in blown away fan shocked mode when I actually work with her.”

Gwen has made a habit of popping up at Blake’s concerts to surprise the audience and the “God’s Country” singer shared that he’s always most excited to see the crowd’s reaction.

“There’s been times where she comes out on stage, we’ll have a plan if she’s at one of my concerts and we always try to keep it on the down low,” he explained.

“And then we’ll start ‘Nobody But You’ or ‘Go Ahead And Break My Heart’, and then I’ll be singing it, and here I am dying from the time I stand on stage, walk out on stage until that moment hits, because I know on that set list people are going to s— in their seats when Gwen Stefani walk out here,” he added.

“It’s like I’m a kid on Christmas morning” he continued. “And so that’s what it’s like for me working with her. It’s just exciting, it really is.”

Blake doesn’t just get a thrill out of being on stage with his lady love. He recalled writing their first hit, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” together and said he had to pinch himself when he realized who he was co-writing with.

“As we wrote this song and we wrote it on voice notes or whatever, sending them back and forth with each other, and it was only then did it dawn on me, not that it dawned on me, but it really was a shocker to me that, ‘Oh my God, I’m writing a song with Gwen Stefani,'” he said.

“Only then did it hit me, she’s an incredible songwriter,” he continued. “These things she’s coming up with, and then her voice on the voice notes and the way she sounded just singing it like a little scratch vocal to show me what she was thinking. It’s like that voice, you talk to her and she sounds like Gwen, but when she sings, all of a sudden it’s the girl, it’s the ‘Don’t Speak’ girl, it’s that icon.”

As fans of the couple know, they first met on the set of The Voice back in 2014. At the time Gwen was married to Gavin Rossdale and Blake was married to Miranda Lambert. But, when Gwen came back for season 9 in 2015, both she and Blake had split from their former spouses and romance soon blossomed between them.

Then, in in October 2020 Blake popped the question and they are now busy planning a simple wedding that will be all about their extended family.