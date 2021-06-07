Shailene Woodley Reveals She & Aaron Rodgers Moved In Right Away & Feels They’re ‘Meant To Be’

Shailene Woodley opened up in a new interview about how she and fiancé Aaron Rodgers ‘jumped in headfirst’ with their relationship, moving in together ‘immediately’ after their romance began.

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have been living on Cloud Nine since disclosing their engagement to the public in February 2021. But now, the Big Little Lies star, 29, is opening up about how her whirlwind romance with the NFL star, 37, came to be. “Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it’s a pandemic and you can’t just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly,” Shailene shared with Shape.

“We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early,” the actress revealed. Of course, the beginning of the couple’s romance was not the way that Shailene envisioned their relationship unfolding. But having someone to share those difficult moments in the early days of lockdown was incredibly helpful for the star.

“I was by myself with my dog and didn’t see anyone for three months,” she explained. “It forced me to be still and quiet.” After several months of self-isolation, Shailene and Aaron quarantined together in Montreal. Shailene was in production for a new project, while Aaron was busy watching episodes of Jeopardy to prepare for his guest host appearance.

Although the way the romance kindled was unexpected, Shailene confessed she “would have met Aaron in any context, any space in time, because I feel we were meant to be together.” During their time together, Shailene and Aaron really bonded over their shared values, particularly environmentalism. Now, the stars are getting ready to embrace this next chapter in their lives.

Since confirming their engagement, Shailene and Aaron have maintained a fairly low profile. The couple was previously spotted on a trip to Disney World in April 2021, before they took a couples’ getaway to Hawaii with Shailene’s longtime pal Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller. Shailene and Aaron seem so happy together, and fans cannot wait to see their romance continue to flourish.