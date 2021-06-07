See Pics

Khloe Kardashian Shares The ‘Sweetest’ Pics Of True, Chicago & Dream In Matching Purple Outfits

True Thompson, Chicago West, Dream Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share a series of new photos showing her adorable daughter True Thompson, 3, lovingly posing with her cousins Chicago, 3, and Dream, 4, while wearing matching purple bodysuits.

Khloe Kardashian, 36, proved just how close her daughter True, 3, is to her cousins in several new photos. The doting mom showed off her mini-me posing and hugging her sister Kim Kardashian‘s daughter Chicago, 3, and her brother Rob Kardashian‘s daughter Dream, 4, while wearing the same purple short bodysuits on June 7. The trio looked as happy as could be while they smiled with their arms around each other in the cute snapshots and were also joined by friend Natalie Halcro‘s daughter Dove, who wore a light purple top and tutu, in one pic.

The girls also rocked different shoes, including light purple sneakers for Dove, white Crocs for Dream, light purple slippers for True, and lime green slip-ons for Chicago. “The sweetest girls,” Khloe captioned the post along with two purple heart emojis. Once she shared the epic pics, her fans were quick to compliment them.

“Wow! True is taller than Dream!” one fan pointed out while another wrote, “Omg how cute!! Dreamie luvs her cuzzie. Look how she hugs her lol! 😍.” A third exclaimed that they’re “the cutest!” and a fourth called them all “pretty.”

True Thompson, Chicago West, and Dream Kardashian
True Thompson, Chicago West, and Dream Kardashian during previous outings. (BACKGRID/MEGA/SplashNews)

Before Khloe shared her latest post, she and True, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson, 30, made headlines for posing in matching Dior outfits in pics that were posted to her Instagram account on May 16. Khloe wore a dark blue-long sleeved top and matching Dior pants that are estimated to cost $2,450 and True donned a Dior tank top estimated at $2,611. She also wore what appeared to be a customized Dior mini skirt that looked incredibly cute on her.

Just three days later, Khloe shared other photos full of cousin love. They again featured True with Chicago and Dream and they all posed outside while smiling and hugging. “Are you ready for this cuteness?? I’m not!!” Khloe captioned the post along with the hashtags, “#Cousins #Sisters and #GirlsRunTheWorld.”