Seth Rogen Looks Nearly Unrecognizable With A Mullet In New Pics On The Set Of ‘Pam & Tommy’

Seth Rogen was completely in character on the set of ‘Pam & Tommy’ in Van Nuys on Thursday. See the actor in his full costume as Rand Gauthier!

Seth Rogen was ready to roll on Thursday, June 3, when he was spotted heading to set in Van Nuys, CA, to film more scenes on the upcoming mini-series Pam & Tommy. The actor, 39, was in full ’90s garb, wearing a pair of belted light blue jeans, a long-sleeve, patterned polo shirt, and a mullet. As it would happen, this isn’t the first time that fans have gotten a look at Seth on the set of the Hulu mini-series.

In late April, Seth was spotted on set sporting his new mullet for the show. The wardrobe and hair styling is quite a departure from Seth’s average look, and he posted a mirror selfie of his costume to the series’ official Instagram account on May 7, to give fans a clearer look. You can see that picture below. But the actor is taking on quite a fascinating challenge with this role. Seth is playing Rand Gauthier, an electrician who infamously stole a safe from Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee‘s home in the ’90s after he was fired by the rock star.

The safe happened to contain a video tape of Pamela and Tommy being intimate. The electrician then plotted to sell the tape, in a meticulous rouse chronicled by Rolling Stone, and the case become one of the most famous in the ’90s couple’s history together. Now that story is coming to life on Hulu, and Seth is doing much more than just taking on a starring role.

The actor is also executive producing the series, and he’s in great company with some all-star cast mates. Along with Seth, the mini-series stars MCU star Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee and Downton Abbey alum Lily James as Pamela Anderson. Since casting was announced, fans have been eager to see the actors’ transformations.

Sebastian and Lily have each been spotted on set in full Pam and Tommy costume. More recently, Lily was even seen wearing a blue velour tracksuit, which the Baywatch alum often sported. As for Sebastian, the actor has totally emulated that rock star lifestyle as the Mötley Crüe founding member. Although the series has yet to announce a release date, it is expected to start streaming on Hulu in 2021. With the cast and crew still in production, we cannot wait to see more snapshots from behind-the-scenes.