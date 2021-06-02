True Thompson, 3, Shows Off Her Gymnastic Skills In Adorable New Video

True Thompson was the cutest little gymnast in a new video that was shared to Instagram, featuring the three-year-old hanging upside down while holding onto two rings!

Does the American Women’s Gymnastics team need an alternate? Because True Thompson is ready to head to Tokyo for the Olympics — well, almost! In a new video posted to Instagram, fans had the chance to see the three-year-old daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson showing off her gymnastics skills. The clip, which you can see below, showed True in an adorable leopard print purple leotard, hanging onto two suspended rings with each of her little hands.

True’s instructor made sure that the youngster was safe and ready, before flipping her upside down and holding onto her by the ankles! While she was upside down, True’s teacher asked her to say “Happy Memorial Day!” But when True tried to get the words out, they were hilariously mumbled — she was talking so fast!

Everyone burst out laughing, and True found it so amusing, she said it again! Eventually, the three-year-old was brought right-side-up and put down on the mat, going back to her mom, 36, who captured the video and shared the footage to her Instagram Story. The second clip of the recirculated videos, however, also featured a close-up of her cute leotard.

True’s hair was also pulled up in a bun. She looked so incredibly cute, and there’s no doubt that her mom and dad, 30, were so proud of her. Almost two months ago, True celebrated her third birthday, and fans couldn’t believe how quickly the time had gone. True is growing up so fast!

Along with having a princess-themed party, True bounced around in a bouncy house with her cousin, Stormi Webster, and made memories with her adoring family. Fans have absolutely loved watching the KarJenner kids grow up right before their eyes, and we cannot wait to see what else Khloe and Tristan share as their little one gets older!