Jaden Smith & Madison Pettis Look Flirty On Night Out With His Sister Willow — Pics

Madison Pettis and Jaden Smith looked super sweet while spending some time together with Jaden’s sister, Willow, at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Check out the pics!

Jaden Smith and Madison Pettis have been in the spotlight since they were youngsters, and their friendship has lasted for years! The duo was spotted out on Tuesday night, June 1, enjoying some time together at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. The young stars, who are both 22 years old, looked super stylish as they were photographed close to one another.

The young actor sported a lavender sweater vest, with a pair of graphic, intricately designed pants. Madison looked so pretty, opting to wear a pair of brown, high-waisted trousers and a cami with brown lace design. While Jaden accessorized with layers of necklaces, Madison opted for just one pendant and a bracelet.

Later on in the evening, Jaden’s 20-year-old sister Willow Smith joined her brother and Madison! There’s no denying that Jaden and Madison are clearly close, although whether or not the two have explored a romance isn’t quite clear. But there’s a good reason these two have probably been so close for such a long time!

Both Jaden and Madison came to fame at a very young age. Of course, fans know well that Jaden and Willow are the children of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Jaden started acting before he was even 10 years old, appearing in The Karate Kid (2010), and alongside his famous father in The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) and After Earth (2013).

Madison, meanwhile, made a name for herself on Disney Channel! The actress got her big break on the series Cory in the House as well as the TV show Life With Boys. Madison later transitioned to more mature roles in The Fosters and American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules. Jaden and Madison looked super sweet on their evening outing. Fans will have to wait and see if this friendship turns into something more!