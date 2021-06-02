Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade, 25, Rocks ’90s Look With Sexy Crocheted Camisole — Pics

Hailie Jade looks like she stepped straight from the 90’s in a new set of photos posted to her Instagram page on June 2.

Hailie Jade Scott Mathers is ready for her 90’s moment! The 25-year-old social media influencer, was born in 1995, just a few years before her dad Eminem took over the charts. And on June 2 she took to her Instagram page to pay homage to the by-gone era in a new set of photos. SEE THE PICS HERE.

In the pics the stunning college graduate showed off her perfectly curated outfit. She captioned the pics, “90’s,” making it clear she had every intention of rocking a throwback look.

With her oversize denim jacket, white crocheted camisole and black pinstripe bootcut pants Hailie looked like she could have been headed to a casting for the 1995 classic teen comedy Clueless — or even one of her dad’s early concerts.

In the pics, Hailie wore her dark blonde shoulder length hair pulled back with a floral scarf, being careful to stay on trend by pulling sections out to frame her face. She added a black leather purse and chunky black heels to complete the look.

Hailie, who often posts make-up tutorials for her fans, kept her look very natural with shimmering gold eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

Hailie’s followers were quick to compliment her look, with many referencing her famous dad. “Father & daughter still rocking the 90s in 2021,” one fan wrote. Another joked, “slim shady did some good work.”

Since Hailie joined Instagram she has amassed 2.1 million followers and she regularly shares content to keep them entertained. Most recently she got close to a quarter million likes on a bikini photo!

In the mirror selfie, shared to her page on May 25, she showed off her super fit figure in a white two-piece bathing suit that she paired with a pair of white Puma sneakers.

She also gave fans a look at her more “dressed up look” by sharing a pic of another outfit that she had packed for her holiday. She wore a halter top and white jeans with the same Puma sneakers.

“Which do u prefer? dressed up or down (literally)?” Hailie captioned to her post. “Thankfully the [Puma Women] mayze sneakers go with both because I didn’t have much more room in my suitcase.”