Kendall Jenner Shares Cute Throwback Pic Of BF Devin Booker Relaxing Alongside Her Dog Pyro

Kendall Jenner took to Instagram to share a series of throwback photos that included various memorable moments in her life with friends and her beau Devin Booker.

Kendall Jenner, 25, is looking back on some of her favorite memories in a new Instagram post. The model shared a bunch of pics on May 29 and one of them showed her boyfriend Devin Booker, 24, taking in a sweet moment with her adorable dog Pyro. In the snapshot, the basketball player was laying his head back with his eyes closed while sitting in a car as the pooch’s nose rested on his shoulder.

She captioned the post with a simple red heart emoji and the post also included pics and videos of her going horseback riding, playing tennis, her Tibetan singing bowls, and set ups of food. There was also an eye-catching pic of her laying outside in the sun while wearing a cute orange floral patterned bikini and sun hat. Once she posted the gems, her followers quickly responded with kind comments.

Kendall’s latest post comes after she and Devin started dating around July 2020. They’ve been mostly private about their romance but occasionally share cute pics and/or video clips  of them together on social media. A source previously told us that although they’re enjoying their time together, they aren’t yet “super serious.”

“Kendall and Devin are still not super serious,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Mar. “She travels a bunch for work but when she has time, she enjoys seeing him. She has a lot fun with Devin and he makes her laugh! It just won’t be some big relationship that makes a baby.”

The young couple may not be very serious yet but they felt comfortable enough to make their relationship Instagram official in Feb. The dark-haired beauty shared a cute photo of her and the Phoenix Suns star smiling and laying down with their arms around each other. Since then, they’ve been seen on lovely date nights numerous times and even sometimes match their wardrobes like they did in NYC in Apr.