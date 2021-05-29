Jennifer Garner Channels ’13 Going On 30′ Character As She Roller Skates Amid Ben Affleck & J.Lo’s Reunion

Jennifer Garner shared a ‘flashback Friday’ video of herself showing off her roller skating skills while bending down and stretching one leg out in front of her.

Jennifer Garner, 49, gave us teenager vibes with her latest fun-loving video! The actress looked young and energetic while happily roller skating in an indoor rink in the Instagram clip, which was shared on May 28, and even took a moment to show off a special skill while going full speed. At one point, she bent down and stretched one leg in front of her while holding onto her ankle with one hand and stretching out her other arm in the opposite direction as she kept incredible balance.

She turned her head and flashed a big smile at the camera before she got up and stretched both arms above her head à la a gymnast after a routine. Her pastel outfit, which consisted of a light purple flowing top, flowing skirt, and white socks, also gave off teen vibes as the lights in the rink glowed on her. “🔫 the 🦆. ♥️#FBF,” she wrote, referring to the “shoot the duck” move she was doing, in the caption for the video.

Once she shared the clip, her fans were quick to comment and they all seemed to love the moment. “I’m impressed you can do that and you didn’t get your skirt caught in your wheels👏,” one fan wrote while another called her “fabulous.” A third shared, “You got skills girl” and a fourth exclaimed, “Fantastic! You rock!”

Jennifer’s latest video comes in the midst of her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 48, making headlines for reuniting with and hanging out with his ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez, 51. The reported on-again couple has been photographed in places like Montana and Florida while enjoying time together and many think it’s the return of “Bennifer”, the couple nickname they were called by fans back when they were romantically involved from 2001-2004.

Despite the Ben and J.Lo buzz, Jennifer has been busy doing her own thing and was recently spotted taking her parents, William and Patricia Garner, to look at her new Brentwood home, which is currently under construction. The trio looked super cute together and Jen made sure to keep her loving mom close by letting her hold onto her arm during the stroll.