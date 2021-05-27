Breaking News

Pete Davidson Hints He’s Ready To Leave ‘SNL’: I Wont Do ’18 Seasons’ Like Kenan

Pete Davidson’s time on ‘SNL’ may be coming to an end. In a new roundtable interview, he revealed that he’s ready to ‘hang up the jersey.’

After seven years on Saturday Night Live, it might be time for Pete Davidson to move on. The comedian opened up about his future on the show during a comedy roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter. During the discussion, Pete appeared alongside his co-star, Chris Redd, who began the talk about his future on the show. Chris pointed out that he had no plans to stay on SNL for a very long time like Kenan Thompson, who’s been on the show since 2003.

Pete agreed. “Yeah, I’m good,” he admitted. “I’m surprised I made it to seven. I’m ready to hang up the jersey. Kenan’s like f***ing Karl Malone out there.” Pete started on SNL in 2014, and has been a staple on the show ever since. Plus, even though he’s starting to think about leaving, Pete has fond memories of his time on SNL — especially this past season, which took place amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m not exactly proud of how I handled or was handling things a few years ago,” Pete explained. “Looking back on it, you’re like, ‘Ahh, come on dude.’ Luckily, a pandemic happened and I got kicked in the balls and had to sit with all of my immature irrational decisions. I was so happy when they said that SNL was going to come back because I was literally sitting with my own thoughts and I was feeling really bad. I was really excited just to work and see people. I had a different outlook for this season and moving forward. I think I’ve been able to have a lot of fun and I just really appreciate it. Not working at all really sucks.”

Pete landed his role on SNL thanks to former SNL star, Bill Hader, who he worked with on the movie Trainwreck. Before joining the cast, he had roles on various MTV shows, including Guy Code, and in 2013, his first standup comedy show aired on television.

SNL just wrapped its 46th season on May 22, with cast members like Michael Che, Colin jose, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong and more. The show has yet to announce which cast members will return for season 47 in the fall of 2021.