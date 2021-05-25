Jennifer Aniston Lists Ex Brad Pitt As One Of Her Favorite ‘Friends’ Guest Stars: He Was ‘Wonderful’

Jennifer Aniston revealed her ex-husband Brad Pitt was one of her favorite actors who guest starred on ‘Friends’ over the years, during an interview alongside co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox.

Jennifer Aniston, 52, didn’t hesitate to name Brad Pitt, 57, in a long list of some of her favorite guest stars who appeared on her popular sitcom Friends throughout the show’s 10-season run. The actress referred to her ex-husband as “Mr. Pitt” when bringing him up along with other talented actors such as Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, in a joint interview with co-stars Lisa Kudrow, 57, and Courteney Cox, 56. The television stars were promoting the upcoming Friends reunion, which airs on May 27, and they all mutually agreed that Brad was amazing on the show.

“And Mr Pitt was wonderful,” Jennifer told Access before Lisa then called him “fantastic.” She agreed and responded, “Fantastic” while Courteney simply nodded her head and said, “Yep.” The ladies also immediately admitted they were “blown away by so many” before naming their long list of stars.

Brad’s appearance that Jennifer was referring to in the interview was his role as her character Rachel Green’s old classmate in the season eight episode, “The One With the Rumor,” which aired in 2001. The filming took place the year after they got married and the episode became a memorable one due to their real-life romance making major headlines at the same time.

Shortly after Brad’s name came up in Jennifer, Lisa, and Courteney’s recent interview, fans took to Twitter to express excitement over the love. “OMG. Jennifer Aniston said Brad Pitt was one of her favorite guest stars on Friends,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “Love that Jennifer Aniston brought up Brad Pitt’s name in the interview not Courtney or Lisa or the interviewer.”

Jennifer’s latest praise for Brad isn’t the first time one of them proved they still think highly of each other since their split in 2005. They reunited with a photographed warm greeting at 2020 SAG Awards and before that, Brad even showed up to her 50th birthday bash in 2019. They also participated in a virtual reading of Fast Times At Ridgemont High and said hello to each other in a casual but endearing way.