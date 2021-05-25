Gwen Stefani Slays In Sheer Crop Top & Checkered Skirt For ‘The Voice’ Finale

Look who’s back! Gwen Stefani returned to ‘The Voice’ for the show’s 20th season finale, and she brought the house down with her performance.

Gwen Stefani may not have been a judge on this season of The Voice, but she still took part in celebrating the show during the live finale on May 25. Gwen showed up to perform on the show. She was joined by Saweetie for a rendition of their song “Slow Clap,” and it was such a fun performance!

For the performance, Gwen brought back a bit of her 90s style with her ensemble. She rocked a sheer, mesh crop top, with her black lingerie showing underneath. The look was paired with a punk rock, silver and black checkered skirt. The mini had a layer of fishnet material across the waist, as well. To complete the outfit, Gwen had two-toned hair in blonde and black, with bangs framing her face and the rest pulled back into a ponytail.

As regular viewers know, Gwen is no stranger to The Voice. In fact, she’s been a coach on the show five times over the years! Her most recent appearance was during season 19, and she actually secured her very first win with her young artist, Carter Rubin. Of course, Gwen’s fiance, Blake Shelton, is a staple on the show, and has been a regular coach since season one.

Blake is the only coach to have two artists — Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young — in the season 20 finale. The artists will go up against Victor Solomon, from John Legend’s team, as well as Nick Jonas‘ final artist, Rachel Mac, and Kelly Clarkson’s finalist, Kenzie Wheeler. A winner will be crowned at the end of the episode.

The Voice finale was jam-packed with star-studded performances in addition to Gwen’s and Saweetie’s, as well. Maroon 5, Kelsea Ballerini, Justin Bieber and Ben Platt were amongst the celebs who took the stage. Plus, all of the coaches performed with their respective artists one last time. What a night!