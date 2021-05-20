Recap

‘KUWTK’: Kourtney Cries After Kim Calls Her Out For Not Being Able To Keep A Nanny

kim kourtney kardashian
SplashNews
Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick Kourtney Kardashian out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Jul 2019
Billionaire Mom, Kylie Jenner takes daughter Stormi Webster for dinner at celeb Hotspot 'Giorgio Baldi' Italian Restaurant in Santa Monica. 14 Nov 2020 Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA715237_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian is walking with her children North, Saint and friend on Fifth Avenue then they are shopping three hours at Saks Store few days before Christmas in New York, NY on December 22, 2019. Photo by Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Kim Kardashian,North West,Saint West Ref: SPL5137115 221219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Finland Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Boston, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and daughter True are spotted at the airport getting ready to fly out of Boston ahead of Christmas. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 25 DECEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Patriot Pics / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

The tension escalates between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian on this week’s ‘KUWTK,’ and their fight ends with Kourtney leaving the room in tears.

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian had a brutal exchange of words on the May 20 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The ladies were having a conversation about Kim’s nanny, who Kourtney had recently gotten into a “little disagreement” with. While Kourtney was sharing her side of the story, Kim relayed what the nanny said from her side.

The conversation wasn’t getting anywhere, and Kim eventually said, “I don’t want to talk about this with because you obviously don’t get it. You don’t like her, but she’s not getting fired. I like to keep my staff for a long time and that’s how I feel.” Kourtney responded, “Keep her! But she will never be around my kids.” That seemed to set Kim off a little, as she fired back, “Kourtney, you can’t even keep a nanny!”

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian head to dinner together. (SplashNews)

Kourtney definitely wasn’t happy to hear that. “Kim, shut the f*** up,” she told her sister. “The way you’re talking is wild.” In a confessional, she added, “Kim is throwing out all of these jabs, like, intentionally to hurt my feelings, none of which were even true. She’s throwing out random lies about my own stuff. I think that was just like, really, really hurtful coming from my sister.” The tension built up so much that Kourtney even got up from the table and left the room, leaving Kim alone with Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe made it clear that she did not want to get in the middle of the drama, but she decided to go check on Kourtney and make sure she was okay. “Ninety percent of these fights escalate because we start throwing insults, getting negative,” Khloe said. “Energy is so infectious and contagious, and if everyone is in this house with a negative, heavy, disgusting energy, it’s just going to infect all of us.”

When Khloe found Kourtney in the next room, Kourt was in tears. “It’s just f***ed up,” Kourtney said. “She’s that person that uses s*** against you. That’s the stuff that makes me question, like….why would you treat your family like that? It’s so f***ed up. You want to portray me in this way that’s not even true? It’s just bizarre. I can’t be around that energy right now.” Kourtney added in her confessional that she finds the “fighting and constant negativity” unnecessary.

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian attend the amFAR Gala. (SplashNews)
Kourtney decided that she couldn’t stand the energy and tension anymore, and it wasn’t until several days later that she and Kim finally hashed things out.  “I’m sorry for arguing with you and bringing up a whole bunch of other stuff that didn’t have to do with the topic we were talking about,” Kim admitted. Kourtney responded, “I feel like….are you just making up a bunch of stuff? Or are you like, ‘She was actually degrading nannies‘? Or are you just spewing out bulls*** to piss me off?”
Kim admitted that she was mostly saying things just to make Kourtney mad, which made Kourtney realize that the family, in general, has a problem with negativity. “I don’t know why we do that,” Kourtney said. “We all do it and it’s really hurtful. I definitely used to do it more, and I feel like I learned it from mom. It’s almost a tone that turns to mean. It’s everyone — not just you. It’s just not a good way to be.”
By the end of the conversation the sisters agreed that they should “work on” being less negative as a family. “I spent time really thinking about what happened with Kourtney and my nanny and I completely see both sides,” Kim said. “But I think that I could’ve handled it better. I feel guilty that I contributed to this negativity.” Kourtney added, “I’m happy that Kim came over to talk and that she knows that she says things she doesn’t mean to be hurtful. I can do it too, sometimes. I really want to be aware and change it. I think most of the fights that we have lately would not get nearly so far if we just learned to communicate without all this negativity.”