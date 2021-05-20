‘KUWTK’: Kourtney Cries After Kim Calls Her Out For Not Being Able To Keep A Nanny

The tension escalates between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian on this week’s ‘KUWTK,’ and their fight ends with Kourtney leaving the room in tears.

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian had a brutal exchange of words on the May 20 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The ladies were having a conversation about Kim’s nanny, who Kourtney had recently gotten into a “little disagreement” with. While Kourtney was sharing her side of the story, Kim relayed what the nanny said from her side.

The conversation wasn’t getting anywhere, and Kim eventually said, “I don’t want to talk about this with because you obviously don’t get it. You don’t like her, but she’s not getting fired. I like to keep my staff for a long time and that’s how I feel.” Kourtney responded, “Keep her! But she will never be around my kids.” That seemed to set Kim off a little, as she fired back, “Kourtney, you can’t even keep a nanny!”

Kourtney definitely wasn’t happy to hear that. “Kim, shut the f*** up,” she told her sister. “The way you’re talking is wild.” In a confessional, she added, “Kim is throwing out all of these jabs, like, intentionally to hurt my feelings, none of which were even true. She’s throwing out random lies about my own stuff. I think that was just like, really, really hurtful coming from my sister.” The tension built up so much that Kourtney even got up from the table and left the room, leaving Kim alone with Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe made it clear that she did not want to get in the middle of the drama, but she decided to go check on Kourtney and make sure she was okay. “Ninety percent of these fights escalate because we start throwing insults, getting negative,” Khloe said. “Energy is so infectious and contagious, and if everyone is in this house with a negative, heavy, disgusting energy, it’s just going to infect all of us.”

When Khloe found Kourtney in the next room, Kourt was in tears. “It’s just f***ed up,” Kourtney said. “She’s that person that uses s*** against you. That’s the stuff that makes me question, like….why would you treat your family like that? It’s so f***ed up. You want to portray me in this way that’s not even true? It’s just bizarre. I can’t be around that energy right now.” Kourtney added in her confessional that she finds the “fighting and constant negativity” unnecessary.

Kourtney decided that she couldn’t stand the energy and tension anymore, and it wasn’t until several days later that she and Kim finally hashed things out. “I’m sorry for arguing with you and bringing up a whole bunch of other stuff that didn’t have to do with the topic we were talking about,” Kim admitted. Kourtney responded, “I feel like….are you just making up a bunch of stuff? Or are you like, ‘She was actually degrading nannies ‘? Or are you just spewing out bulls*** to piss me off?”

Kim admitted that she was mostly saying things just to make Kourtney mad, which made Kourtney realize that the family, in general, has a problem with negativity. “I don’t know why we do that,” Kourtney said. “We all do it and it’s really hurtful. I definitely used to do it more, and I feel like I learned it from mom. It’s almost a tone that turns to mean. It’s everyone — not just you. It’s just not a good way to be.”