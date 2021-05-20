’90 Day Fiancé’s Jorge Nava Reveals How He Lost 133 Pounds: See Before & After Pics

Jorge Nava revealed how he totally transformed his life while serving a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence. See the results of his weight loss in before and after pics and learn more about his journey.

Jorge Nava is entering a new chapter of his life with a completely healthy frame of mind. The 90 Day Fiancé star opened up to Entertainment Tonight about his healthy weight loss journey and how he lost roughly 133 pounds. “Being in solitary confinement for a little bit, you kind of get to think a lot,” Jorge told the outlet, referencing his two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for marijuana possession. He was released in May 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jorge Nava (@mrjnava_)

“You get to read a lot of books and kind of change your mindset on things. I got the taste of success a little bit when I was able to change my mindset to change my personal appearance, like, with literally a small seed,” Jorge explained. He credits reading Tony Robbins‘ 1992 book, Awaken the Giant Within and considering his circumstances as the reason he made the decision to go on this healthy weight loss journey.

In the past, Jorge confessed that he would “procrastinate” instead of trying to meet his goals. “I was like, ‘I’ll get to it when I get to it,’ and now I’m just with the mindset like, ‘I have to get it done, there’s only a little bit of time.’ And if you keep procrastinating, you never get to accomplish any of your goals,” he observed. But Jorge set his mind to getting healthy and reaching his ideal weight.

Jorge entered prison in 2018 at roughly 318 pounds. By the time of his release in May 2020, he had dropped down to 185 pounds. He does confess that he has since gained “a little bit of daddy weight.” Jorge and his girlfriend welcomed a little one of their own in April 2021. Though he’s gained roughly 35 pounds, he feels more comfortable in his skin than ever before. “I still feel healthy,” he told ET.

“When I was 185, I felt really, really skinny. I don’t feel like I’ve overdone it. I guess it’s kinda just maintaining a healthy diet, really. That’s what it really comes down to. Like, weight loss comes to 95 percent diet, and five percent in the gym,” he said. Now, Jorge is heading into a whole new phase of his life feeling more confident and changed than ever before.