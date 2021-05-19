Nick Jonas Details Bike Accident That Led To Rib Injury: ‘It Was A Competitive Thing’ With My Brothers

One day after revealing that he injured his rib in a bike accident, Nick Jonas further explained what happened while he was ‘racing’ his brothers on-set.

On the May 19 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Nick Jonas revealed the events that led up to his bike accident, which landed him in the hospital on May 15 with a cracked rib. “We were shooting something for NBC, my brothers and I, and it was a competitive thing,” Nick explained. “We all looked at each other beforehand because the race was pretty intense. We said, ‘Just take it easy, let’s not overdo it.’ So I was being responsible, I wasn’t being overly competitive. But something happened. It was one of those things where the handlebars kind of got out from under me and I just tumbled.”

Luckily, Nick confirmed that he’s “good” right now as he recovers. “When I sit upright like this, I’m totally fine,” the singer said. “But it’s been a weird couple of days recovering from a rib injury. They basically tell you at the hospital, ‘There’s nothing we can do, you just have to wait it out.’ But it’s all good.”

News of Nick’s brief hospitalization broke on May 16. However, he was well enough to appear on the live May 17 episode of The Voice one day later, where he confirmed that he injured himself during a bike accident on-set. Nick and his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, had been filming their upcoming NBC special, Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers, which will air on July 21.

“For millennia, the Olympic Games have been the preeminent sporting competition and the ultimate test of athleticism,” NBC confirmed in a press release. “Only the world’s best ever have a chance to compete. For three brothers raised in Wyckoff, NJ, becoming Olympians was a dream established at an early age. And it was only sidelined by another lofty goal — pop superstardom. Now, after more than a decade as one of music’s biggest names, the Jonas Brothers are ready to prove they have what it takes to compete at an Olympic level.

The one-hour special, which will air ahead of the actual Olympic games, will feature the brothers being trained by some of Team USA’s athletes before competing against each other in different events. The Summer Olympics will then be airing on NBC from July 23 until August 8.