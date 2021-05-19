Kylie Jenner Straddles A Motorcycle In A Bra Top For Sexy New Photo Shoot – Pics

Kylie Jenner looked like she returned from the wild west in these hot motorcycle photos. The makeup mogul rocked even more high-fashion looks in her 100-page zine from ‘tmrw’ magazine.

Kylie Jenner broke Instagram with one editorial look after another on May 18, which all hailed from her photo shoot for tmrw magazine. One of the steamiest looks from this shoot entailed the 23-year-old makeup mogul straddling the back of a motorcycle in baggy bleached jeans, which were unbuttoned to reveal a hint of black lace undies. To complete this hybrid look that was a cross between punk rock and motorcycle-chic, Kylie showed off her toned abs in a sheer, asymmetrical black crop top layered over a neon pink bralette. Two heavy silver chains completed this ensemble; Kylie looked ready to leave Calabasas for the open road!

The photos were shot by Greg Swales, who captured many more high-fashion looks on Kylie. Another one of these included Kylie in a tulle orange dress designed by Patrycja Pagas with pointed knee-high boots, which she wore to pose again on the motorcycle. In those photos, Kylie looked like a bartendress from a town in the wild west who hopped onto the town outlaw’s bike! Other notable looks included a whimsical yellow bodysuit from the GCDS Fall/Winter 2021 collection, which was inspired by Tweety bird, and a crochet dress from SC103.

All of these looks are included in a 100-page zine that tmrw has curated for Kylie, which includes 10 fashion looks total, never-before-seen childhood photos and a 2,000-word interview. While you have to buy the zine to read this interview, tmrw did offer an excerpt on its website. This teased what Kylie had to say about being a mom, now that she’s had the job for three years after welcoming her daughter Stormi Webster in February of 2018.

“Becoming a mom was the biggest change for me,” Kylie told the magazine. She added, “I’ve grown so much as a person and I continue to grow every single day. I love learning and I’m trying to be the best person I can possibly be. It’s been such a challenging year but the silver lining was that I had so much more time to spend with my family.” Kylie also looked back on what the past year has been like for her, which was defined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a moment to just stop, be still, and not have work until then,” Kylie admitted while reflecting on how the pandemic finally forced her to pump the breaks on her usual work grind. She added, “It was a difficult time for so many, I feel very lucky that I could take that time to just be with my daughter.”

Like Kylie said, she really does love spending time with her daughter! In fact, on the day the tmrw photos came out, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took Stormi (along with her cousins Dream Kardashian and Chicago West) on a trip to Disneyland. Kylie’s ex and Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott, tagged along for the fun excursion in Anaheim, which sparked rumors that Stormi’s parents are back together!