Kim Kardashian Wears Leather Pants & Unbelievable Cutout Shirt In Sexy, New Photoshoot

Kim Kardashian looked like the ‘main character’ of Instagram thanks to hot new photos of the ‘KUWTK’ star rocking leather pants with a V-shaped cutout top.

There’s no denying who the “main character” is: Kim Kardashian. The 40-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star borrowed the popular TikTok catchphrase to caption Instagram photos of herself stunning in a pair of bootcut-style leather pants, which hugged her waist. She also accentuated her waist thanks to a long-sleeved orange top with sexy cutouts on the sides, which gave the blouse a modern V-shape. There were even cutouts on the upper arm area!

No matter what the trends are at the moment, Kim knows the power in a classic pair of black leather pants. She looked just as iconic in similar pants like the one above while arriving at a private theatre in Hollywood in October of 2019, which you can see below.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian is pictured here rocking another pair of leather pants in Los Angeles on Oct. 29, 2019. [Backgrid]
Kim is a newly single woman, so it makes sense that she’s feeling like the main character in her life. The SKIMS boss filed for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage in Feb. 2021, and since then, “she’s finally free to enjoy herself and the world is opening up,” a source close to Kim EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife earlier this month. While our source clarified that “it’s not like Kim wanted a divorce” and she “does love Kanye,” Kim has learned to relax after their marriage drama.

“She’s been trying to control it for so long, but she’s let go of the control,” our source added, referring to her past marital problems with Kanye. “She feels happy which she never thought she’d get to be again. It took her a long time to let go of that control.”

Kim Kardashian has been channeling major “main character” energy in her Instagram posts as of late! She shared this hot bikini photo from a tropical getaway on May 8, 2021. [Instagram/@kimkardashian]

This means Kim has found herself enjoying quality time with her friends and family. She took a quick getaway to party in Miami with friends like  Jonathan Cheban and Stephanie Shepherd in April, and later that month took an “extended” holiday to Kris Jenner‘s luxurious desert pad in La Quinta, where she twinned in matching bikinis with La La Anthony. It looks like Kim’s still having a good time in May as well.