Rebel Wilson Shows Off 60-Lb. Weight Loss In Red Cheetah Print Leggings While Hiking — Pic

Rebel Wilson went hiking in the cutest workout gear: hot red leggings featuring a fun cheetah print! The actress was wearing the fun leggings for a walk through Griffith Park.

Griffith Park may be frequented by many Los Angeles locals, but Rebel Wilson was still one of the most stylish people there in her bright red cheetah print leggings! The actress was seen strolling along an outdoor path in the funky pair of leggings on Monday, May 17, while also rocking a black hoodie and black cat eye shades. Rebel was not pictured with anybody, and appeared to be in the zone as she walked with a pair of Apple Airpods in her ears.

Rebel may have declared 2020 as her “Year Of Health,” but she’s clearly carrying that theme over into 2021 as well. The Pitch Perfect star loves taking walks; she also popped her Airpods in for a “little stroll” through London earlier in May, and documented her walking tour of the city in the Instagram slideshow below. Rebel loves to exercise in style, too, as you could already infer from the red cheetah leggings: she rocked a Burberry tracksuit to trek through England’s capital.

Rebel really does swear by walking. “I know I’m in a lucky position, I do have access to really amazing personal trainers. But I want you guys to know that the majority of exercise I’ve done this year has just been me going out for a walk. That is free, you can do it, it’s safe,” she revealed in an IGTV video in Dec. 2020.

“Walking is the best way for me—for my body type—to metabolize fat,” Rebel continued. “On the physical side, my biggest tip, guys, is get out there and walk. If you can do an hour, that’s what I like to do, when I go walking, and it is the best. Just get your body moving.” Rebel lost “about 28 kilograms” (which is 61 pounds) in 2020, which she revealed during the same IGTV video.