Milo Ventimiglia Insists His Shorts Are ‘Normal Length’ After Viral Gym Photo

Milo Ventimiglia shared his reaction to the viral photos of his gym short-shorts he wore in April, revealing on the May 17 episode of ‘The Talk’ that he ‘wasn’t even thinking about’ how the internet would react!

Milo Ventimiglia has long been known for his dramatic work on the NBC series This Is Us. But in April, the actor, 43, went viral for a certain piece of apparel he wore to the gym! Milo stopped by The Talk on May 17 to address those photos, which featured the Gilmore Girls alum rocking a pair of short-shorts. “I swear to god this is just a guy leaving the gym,” Milo cheekily told the co-hosts.

“I wasn’t even thinking about it. The shorts are normal length, but when I work out I kind of fold them up just so I can work a little harder,” he explained. “It’s even a joke around some of my friends that are inside the gym when I’m there. We all know one another…you know get under a bar or get on a machine or something and my shorts get hiked up really high, then everyone kind of hoots and hollers.”

The photos in question featured Milo leaving a West Hollywood gym on April 5, 2021. In the snaps, the actor wore a pair of short that were super high up on his built thighs! Fans immediately took notice, and the photos made the rounds on social media, making Milo an accidental viral sensation. As for how Milo feels about all of the attention? Well, he didn’t really see it coming.

Milo told the co-hosts of The Talk that he “wasn’t expecting” all of this attention for just wearing his regular gym attire. The actor confessed, however, that he is “excited” about what it could mean for a fun summer fashion trend! Of course, when he’s not hitting up the gym and sporting his short-shorts, Milo is dedicated to his work on This Is Us.

Season five of the beloved NBC series is currently airing every Tuesday night for its dedicated audience. Milo has seemingly signed on for season six of the show, but as fans know all too well, they’ll surely be prepared for any and all twists ahead. Regardless if he’s on the small screen, or rocking small shorts, fans cannot wait to see more of the actor in the future!