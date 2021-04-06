Milo Ventimiglia Works Out In Short Shorts & Cutoff Shirt, Showing Off Gains At The Gym

‘This Is Us’ star Milo Ventimiglia had fans swooning as he left the gym, showing off his major muscles in a pair of short shorts and a tee.

Rename it This Is Buff. Milo Ventimiglia rocked a pair of short shorts and a cutoff tee for a trip to the gym in West Hollywood, revealing that the Gilmore Girls alum, 42, is positively ripped. Milo’s muscular legs and arms were on full display as he walked out of the gym after a strenuous, two-hour workout on April 5. What a sight!

The This Is Us star didn’t opt for typical gym gear during the sunny day of weightlifting. Instead, he rocked a torn Superior Defense tee featuring a hacked skull, a black hoodie, and an old pair of black Converse hi-tops with his gym shorts. He kept a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers on his head to complete the rocker look. Milo was in an especially good mood after getting those workout endorphins, even throwing up a peace sign to the waiting paparazzi.

Milo’s fans were downright swooning after seeing the photos. “Milo Ventimiglia can ruin my life any day,” one fan joked on Twitter. “Milo Ventimiglia’s thighs giving me a reason to go through my day that’s right,” another fan tweeted. “Milo Ventimiglia in short shorts is not what I was expecting to see this morning but I’m glad I am,” a particularly thankful fan wrote. “Good morning to Milo Ventimiglia and to Milo Ventimiglia only.”

Milo’s shown off his impressive muscles before. Back in 2016, he got down and did pushups during a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show — with Ellen sitting on his back. Dude didn’t even break a sweat. He was covered up in jeans and a sweater, however.