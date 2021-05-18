Amelia Hamlin, 19, Dresses Up As Mom Lisa Rinna For ‘Paper’ Magazine & Looks Just Like Her

For ‘Paper’ Magazine’s latest Break the Internet issue, Amelia Hamlin channeled some of her mom, Lisa Rinna’s, most iconic looks — including her wedding dress!

Amelia Hamlin, 19, donned some of her mom, Lisa Rinna’s, most memorable fashion looks for the new issue of Paper Magazine. She completely channeled her famous mom for the shoot, even down to Lisa’s iconic hairstyle. “My mom has always been kind of crazy about her Mother’s Day gift,” Amelia explained, regarding how the shoot came about. “One year, I forgot to write her a card and s*** hit the fan. So this Mother’s Day, I was like, ‘I’m going to do something so unique and cool that she’ll forget about that time I forgot to write her that card.'”

So, Amelia dug out some of Lisa’s vintage gowns from the garage and wore them for an entire shoot dedicated to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. One of the dresses was Lisa’s actual Vera Wang wedding dress from 1997. “It fit perfectly, so it was definitely meant to be,” Amelia gushed. And while the 19-year-old, who’s dating Scott Disick, said she’s “not talking about a wedding any time soon,” she did say that she wants Vera to design her dress one day, too. Or, she could even wear her mom’s! “Putting it on was the most surreal feeling,” she explained.

The theme of the shoot was ‘getting ready’, which was inspired by Amelia looking up ‘Lisa Rinna ’90s red carpet’ on Google. “My mom has all these red carpet photos, but she didn’t have any photos getting ready,” the teenager explained. “So we wanted it to be like a story series of my mom before she went out of the house on those nights or on her wedding day — glam photos around her home that, nowadays, we take to post on social media.”

In one close-up shot, Amelia is doing her makeup while looking in the mirror, with Lisa’s hairstyle front and center. She also struck a sultry pose on the stairs while wearing a low-cut black gown, and rocked a skintight black dress with side cutouts on the bedroom floor. Paper also interviewed Lisa about the shoot, and she admitted she was “blown away” by the images.

At the end of the shoot, Amelia realized how much of an impact her mom’s fashion sense had on her own life. “I do think that growing up with all of those sketches and all of [her] fashion got me to my love of fashion and modeling and to where I am in my career,” she said. “So [wearing the wedding dress] was just a very surreal moment for me because it was the start of everything.”