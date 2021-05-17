Paulina Porizkova’s Son, 22, Reveals What He Thought Of Her Stripped-Down ‘Vogue’ Cover

Paulina Porizkova left little to the imagination on her latest ‘Vogue’ cover, but her 22-year-old son, Oliver, isn’t embarrassed by her decision to show some skin.

In April, Paulina Porizkova bared it all while appearing on the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia, but her sons weren’t phased. “There’s mom, naked again,” she joked to the New York Times, referencing the reaction from her boys, Jonathan, 27, and Oliver, 22, to the photos. Oliver added, “None of this is all that new to me and our family. We already knew what her opinions were and she’s really being herself, she’s just reaching a wider audience. And a human body is just a human body.”

In the Vogue photos, Paulina wears nothing but a sheer black bodysuit with nothing underneath. Of course, considering Paulina was one of the hottest supermodels of the 90s, she’s no stranger to stripping down for sexy shoots like this. Now 56, Paulina is proving that age is nothing but a number as she touts body confidence and self love at any age.

Paulina shares Jonathan and Oliver with Ric Ocasek, who died in Sept. 2019. Paulina and Ric were married in Aug. 1989, and although they separated in 2017, they were still involved in each other’s lives. In fact, Paulina was the one who found Ric when he died in his home. Of that moment, Paulina recalled, “I’m like, ‘Okay, this is what I’m facing now. Now I have to go and tell our children.’ In my mind, I walked downstairs and said, ‘Guys, I have terrible news.’ I’m calm, I’m motherly. I’m making sure everyone’s okay.”

That’s not how the chain of events actually went, though. “Instead, my legs gave out, literally gave out,” she reminisced. “I crawled down two flights of stairs on my elbows. It was the damnedest thing. I was just sobbing. I didn’t even say anything. I just crawled on all fours and my son saw me and screamed and just ran upstairs.”

Despite Paulina and Ric still seemingly being in each other’s lives at the time of his death, the model found out that her ex had actually taken her, as well as two of his sons from a previous relationship, out of his will. Ric claimed that Paulina “abandoned” him. She has been very open about the grief she’s faced following Ric’s death, as well as how hard it’s been to deal with being cut out of the will. In the New York Times interview, she added, “He left things in a mess with the will thing. That was such a mean thing to do to us as a family because we’re a fairly close-knit family and that’s not his doing. Nobody came away happy from this. Not the ones who were slighted and not the ones that supposedly won the lottery either. It just puts everybody into really awkward situatoins we’re still trying to figure out.”

Meanwhile, Paulina is currently in a new relationship with Aaron Sorkin, who she walked the Oscars red carpet with at the end of April. The big, high-profile event was only their second date. Although Paulina didn’t speak on the relationship too much, she did admit that Aaron is a “great kisser.”