Kylie Jenner Stuns In Tiny Silver Bikini While On A Yacht With Friends — See Sexy New Pics

Kylie Jenner shared a series of photos of herself showing off her figure in a flattering bikini while spending time in the water during a girls beach trip, shortly after reportedly filing to trademark ‘Kylie Swim.’

Kylie Jenner, 23, proved she knows how to rock a bikini when she posted her latest Instagram pics! The makeup mogul has been enjoying a girls trip with some pals and shared snapshots of herself enjoying the water while climbing on a yacht while wearing an eye-catching silver bikini on May 17. “beach you to it,” she wrote in the caption of the epic post.

In the photos, Kylie’s hair is down and wet after taking a dip in the cool water. She is holding onto the railings of the boat as she stops on the steps to pose. One pic shows her looking straight at the camera while the others show her closing her eyes with her head back and looking out at the water.

Once the dark-haired beauty shared the snapshots. her fans responded with loving comments. “You’re so cool,” one fan wrote while another called her “so beautiful.” Others left her heart emojis that signified their love of the post. Kylie also shared several more pics and video clips of her getaway to her Instagram story and they included the gorgeous scenery she could seen at her location and her splashing in the water while getting off the yacht.

Kylie’s latest bikini pics come after she reportedly filed legal paperwork to trademark Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner. The exciting news, which was first reported by TMZ, most likely means Kylie’s looking to take her successful career further by having a swimsuit line. The line will most likely include sunglasses, swim goggles, beach bags, swimwear, cover-ups, headwear, footwear, towels and outdoor blankets, the outlet claimed.

Although Kylie already sells swimwear on her website, her filing probably indicates she wants to expand and start a big line that her fans can thoroughly enjoy swimsuits, like the ones she’s wearing in the photos above, in the summer. In addition to Kylie Cosmetics, her incredibly successful makeup company, Kylie has created Kylie Body, Kylie Baby, and Kylie Hair, proving she loves building her massive empire!