Scarlett Johansson Curses Husband Colin Jost Out After He Slimes Her At MTV Movie & TV Awards

Scarlett Johansson looked thoroughly annoyed during the funny skit that saw the ‘SNL’ star dump green goo over her head.

Scarlett Johansson jokingly swore at her husband Colin Jost after he dumped a bowl of green slime over her at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 16. The actress was in the middle of accepting her special Generation Award for a pre-taped speech when the moment happened.

Clutching her bucket of golden popcorn, the 36-year-old looked glam and poised as she thanked her fans. Just as she was sharing a “sneak peek” of her new movie, her husband walked into the shot, wearing a white T-shirt and holding a red bowl.

Wow! What an honor! The iconic Scarlett Johansson takes home the Generation Award #MTVAwards 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YKKkPaeaME — MTV (@MTV) May 17, 2021

The actress and the Saturday Night Live star played the moment up for laughs and she pretended to be stunned, and then highly annoyed as you can see in the clip above.

“What the f***?” she asked. “MTV, you got slimed,” he said. “That’s Nickelodeon,” she clapped back, wiping away the green mess as he grabbed a towel. Eventually, after he tried to calm her down by saying that he loves her, Scarlett barked back, “Where did you even get this?”

Scarlett is the latest in a long line A-listers to be bestowed with the Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The mom-of-one was given the special recognition, which has previously been bestowed on an impressive galaxy of stars, including Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Will Smith and Reese Witherspoon.

Scarlett has been a fan favorite for decades. Long before she wowed movie buffs in the Marvel films, she showed off her acting chops in 1998’s The Horse Whisperer. Still in her mid-teens she held her own opposite acting legend Robert Redford.

She’s been knocking out blockbuster hits and critically acclaimed indie titles ever since. Other impressive items on her résumé include Lost In Translation and Marriage Story.

But it is as the Black Widow in films like Iron Man 2, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame that she has won the hearts of Marvel comic fans. Scarlett’s special MTV award is well-timed as she’s due to reprise her role as the popular superhero in the character’s first standalone Black Widow film, which comes out in July.

Last year the very private actress also had plenty to celebrate after secretly wedding her longtime love, Saturday Night Live star, Colin Jost. “We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC,” a post on the Meals On Wheels Instagram page read on Oct. 29, 2000.

“Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.” The marriage is the third for the two-time Oscar nominee.