Ricky Schroder Demands To Be Let Inside Costco Without A Mask & Twitter Blasts Him: ‘Be Better’ — Watch

Ricky Schroder is under fire after a filmed confrontation with a Costco employee over a mask wearing mandate, which have not been lifted by the state of California.

Ricky Schroder, 51, went viral after demanding he be let into Costco without a face mask. The Silver Spoons actor filmed an aggressive confrontation with a store supervisor after being denied entry due to the company’s rules around masks, along with California state guidelines around COVID-19, on Sunday, May 16. The video begins with Ricky approaching the employee after an initial conversation, asking, “What’s your name?”

Come on, #RickySchroder. Don’t you have better things to do? Like finding auditions? Although I'll admit, your recent performance as a Karen was pretty convincing. #stopharassingretailemployees https://t.co/Yo1cKaVEIC — Diane M. Johnson (@CaseyAdamsStark) May 16, 2021

“My name is Jason, and I’m a front end supervisor,” the staff member replied, pointing to his name tag. Ricky then asked, “and why aren’t you letting me in?” Jason politely explained that the decision was due to California’s mask mandate, which remains in place — despite President Joe Biden‘s comments that “fully vaccinated Americans” can now go maskless outdoors. “Because in the state of of California and in the county of Los Angeles — and at Costco — there has been no change to our mask policy,” Jason told the actor, who was becoming increasingly agitated.

“Didn’t you see the news? Nationwide — Costco said you don’t have to wear masks,” Ricky replied, as Jason held his ground regarding California’s state rules — noting that there is a possibility they could change by mid-June. Ricky then asked the staffer if he was “going to listen to these people” who are “in power” as they “destroyed our economy.”

Has-been former child actor Ricky Schroeder has nothing better to do with his time then to harass people just trying to do their jobs. What a sad, desperate way to try to make yourself relevant again. It will never happen you #SadOldMan! #KEVIN #CallTheManagerKevin — CleanHouse2020 (@CleanHouse2018) May 16, 2021

“What I am going to do is follow their guidelines,” the Costco employee once again responded. At that point, Ricky turned the camera around to film himself — demanding that his followers get refunds from the wholesale retailer, just like him. “I’m getting my refund from Costco. I suggest everyone in California get their refund from Costco — give up your membership from Costco — until they remove this,” he 24 alum then quipped.

Twitter immediately blasted the actor for his behavior. “Come on, #RickySchroder. Don’t you have better things to do? Like finding auditions? Although I’ll admit, your recent performance as a Karen was pretty convincing. #stopharassingretailemployees,” one wrote. “Anyone who harasses a store or restaurant employee over a mask policy is despicable. These (usually underpaid) workers are doing their job and trying to keep everyone safe. Haranguing them, as actor Ricky Schroder did at an LA Costco, is the definitive asshole move,” another added.

Anyone who harasses a store or restaurant employee over a mask policy is despicable. These (usually underpaid) workers are doing their job and trying to keep everyone safe. Haranguing them, as actor Ricky Schroeder did at an LA Costco, is the definitive asshole move — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) May 16, 2021

Ricky made reference to President Joe Biden’s comments on Friday, which have confused many Americans. “Starting today, if you’re fully vaccinated and you’re outdoors and not in a big crowd, you no longer need to wear a mask,” Joe said, referencing CDC guidelines. “I want to be absolutely clear. If you’re in a crowd, like a stadium or at a conference or a concert, you still need to wear a mask, even if you’re outside. But beginning today, gathering with a group of friends in a park, going for a picnic as long as you are vaccinated and outdoors, you can do it without a mask,” the President explained. Mask wearing mandates are, however, in control of each individual state.