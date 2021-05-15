Angelina Jolie Says She Can Relate To Her ‘Broken’ Role In New Movie Amid Brad Pitt Divorce

Angelina Jolie opened up about her new role in ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ and admitted she relates to her character ‘feeling broken’ and ‘messed up.’

Angelina Jolie is back in action in her new thriller ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead.’ And on May 15 the stunning 45-year-told Australia’s Weekend Sunrise that the character she plays in the film is “closer to her that some of her other characters.”

The Eternals star explained to the Australian breakfast show, “What was weird is, I am American, but I realised how I don’t often play American. So doing this very regular, American woman suddenly felt more challenging than even a crazy Maleficent.”

“I think people can relate to her more, can relate to feeling broken, messed up, imperfect,” she said of her character Hannah. “She’s maybe closer to me than some of the other characters.”

The film follows a teenager, played by Finn Little, 14, who witnesses his father’s murder and then goes on the run with Angelina’s character Hannah, a wildfire firefighter in the Montana with PTSD. The two are trying to escape a pair of assassins.

The film was shot in New Mexico back in the summer of 2019, three years after she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, 57. At the time Brad was spotted visiting her and their kids — Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — in spite of their acrimonious custody battle.

Sadly the couple still have not settled their divorce and in court documents filed on March 12, Angelina claimed that she has “proof and authority” to support her allegations of domestic violence against Brad.

Angelina and Brad were together for over a decade and married for just over two years when they split. The break-up turned ugly right away, especially when it came to figuring out custody of their six children, who were all minors at the time.

After the split, Brad was investigated for child abuse involving an incident with the pair’s then-15-year-old son, Maddox.The details of the alleged incident, which took place on a private plane, were not publicized. Brad was cleared by both the Department of Child and Family Services and the FBI in Nov. 2016.

Despite being cleared, Brad was only allowed visits with his kids that were approved by a court-appointed psychologist. Then in June 2018 a judge ordered Angelina to make sure the children were spending more time with their father and Brad was given increased custody.

The case was supposed to go to trial in Nov. 2018, but Brad and Angelina were able to come to a temporary agreement to avoid battling out in court. Brad’s custody is still at less than 50%, but he saw an increase in time with the children once again.

The devoted mother spends plenty of quality time with her kids out and about in Los Angeles shopping. And she explained in a new interview why she believes it’s “important” to be with them more in the wake of her split from Brad.

“The last few years, I haven’t been able to direct. I’ve been home much more — I’ve done a few films, but mostly home,” she said on ITV’s Lorraine while discussing her new thriller, Those Who Wish Me Dead. “But [these are] very important years to be home. For a certain time in my family I’ve needed to be home.”