Angelina Jolie & Kids Enjoying ‘A Great Summer Escape’ To New Mexico: She Loves The ‘Privacy’

Angelina Jolie relocated her brood to Albuquerque for work, giving the kids ‘privacy and extra freedom to live a more normal life.’ This is according to an eyewitness who saw the Jolie-Pitts at Target!

Angelina Jolie, 43, and her kids are enjoying the change of scenery! The Jolie-Pitt pack — which reportedly included Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, twins Knox and Vivienne, 10, and even Brad Pitt, 55 — were seen touching down in Albuquerque, New Mexico on May 15. “Angelina has set up a second home in Albuquerque, she’s shooting a movie there and it’s a great summer escape for the kids,” an eyewitness in Albuquerque EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Angelina is in the desert state to shoot the upcoming wilderness thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead, but the Oscar-winning actress isn’t letting work get in the way of family time!

“[Angelina’s kids] love going on location with her, it’s what they’ve always known,” the eyewitness continued. “They’re spending the majority of their time in Albuquerque now, but they’ve already made several trips back to LA. It’s a very quick flight on a private jet so it’s an easy commute.” And Angie’s famous kids actually feel more free in the southwestern state, according to our source.

“No one knew they were there, so they’ve had a lot of privacy and extra freedom to live a more normal life,” the eyewitness told us. “People mostly leave them alone wherever they go in town. It’s very obvious that they’re enjoying the change because they’ve all been smiling so much more lately, they seem very happy.” This was apparent from the smiley faces of Angelina, Zahara and the twins during a recent Target trip, and after the mother of six treated Maddox and Pax to a sushi dinner [ALL PICTURES SEEN HERE]. And our eyewitness actually caught sight of the Jolie-Pitts during this recent pit stop at Target!

“Their trip to Target was pretty uneventful, a few of the kids were with her and they were there to get sports equipment and toys,” our eyewitness admitted. “It was a bit of a shopping spree, they filled up a huge cart. But they weren’t just running wild throwing stuff in, they had a list and they were very serious about checking everything off. Angie was beaming the whole time, you could tell she just loves being with her kids.”