Selena Gomez Rocks Thick Blonde Ponytail In New YouTube Beauty Tutorial Video — Watch

Selena Gomez had the perfect platinum blonde ponytail for her appearance on the YouTube Beauty Fest. The Rare Beauty founder dropped into the virtual conference to do one lucky fan’s make-up.

Selena Gomez looked like the ultimate beauty influencer on May 14 when she joined celebrity make-up artist Hung Vanngo to do YouTube content creator Melissa Alatorre‘s make-up — with nothing but Rare Beauty, naturally. The beloved singer and actress, 28, wore her newly blonde locks parted in the center and pulled up high and tight into a glamorous ponytail.

Selena’s dark brown roots are growing out, giving her the perfect 90’s grunge vibe. With her on-trend hairstyle and flawlessly applied make-up Selena fit right in at the first ever YouTube Beauty Festival. Her segment [which you can see below at the -10:00 mark] filmed at the Rare Beauty Headquarters in Los Angeles.

Before making her appearance, Selena waited off camera while Hung prepped Melissa’s skin. Then, the Rare singer snuck in and surprised the unsuspecting Youtuber.

Selena admitted that she was “so nervous” to do Melissa’s make-up. “I can’t do it as great as either one of you so I apologize,” she said to Hung and Melissa, who is also a make-up artist.

But, it didn’t take Selena long to get into the swing of things and she soon explained that she was having “fun” and revealed that she usually does her friends’ make-up. “I do this with my girlfriends and usually they’re just really annoying.” she joked.

Selena launched Rare Beauty in September 2020 and revealed during her YouTube Beauty Fest appearance how she feels about being able to use make-up from her very own beauty line. “That’s like the strangest part because I’m holding something that I created, that I was able to create with an amazing team,” she gushed with pride.

When Rare Beauty first launched Selena emphasized the importance of celebrating every form of beauty for her new make-up brand, saying, “I’m so excited to release beauty products that not only feel great but also celebrate what makes each of us rare. Makeup is something to enjoy, it’s not something you need. I want every person to feel beautiful exactly as they are.”