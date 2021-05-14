Lamar Odom Claps Back After His Ex Accuses Him Of Being A Deadbeat Dad: ‘Anything For Clout’

Lamar Odom declared that he won’t stand for ‘slander’ while responding to Liza Morales’ lawsuit. She accused the basketball star of allegedly not paying child support for their adult children since June of 2020.

Lamar Odom defended himself against "slander" after his ex, Liza Morales , filed a child support lawsuit against him in the Manhattan Supreme Court on May 13. Liza claimed the basketball star stopped paying "any support" — save for "sporadic amounts" sent to their son, 19 — in June of 2020, which Page Six reported about in an article titled, "Lamar Odom a deadbeat dad who won't pay child support, lawsuit says." So, Lamar posted a screenshot of this story — in which Liza also claimed that she and the kids are in danger of being evicted — on his own Instagram page and wrote under it, " #LizaMorales anything for clout."

“I had no plans on addressing this but I can’t keep letting bitter women slander my name,” Lamar continued in his Instagram message, which he shared on Friday, May 14. He then pointed out that both of their kids — LJ and their daughter Destiny , 23 — are no longer minors.

“I have taken care of Liza and my children their entire lives. My children are adults. I have paid child support for CHILDREN on time monthly for the past 18 years. My CHILDREN are ADULTS,” the NBA star wrote. While child support stops at the age of 18 in most U.S. states, in New York — where Liza and her kids live — “a child is entitled to be supported by his or her parents until the age of 21,” according to the website for the New York State Unified Court System.

I am saddened that in the past 15 years that Liza has not taken the initiative to get a job and create a source of income for herself aside from my monthly payment of child support. She is smart, able and capable of working to support the lavish lifestyle she wants to live,” Lamar wrote. Lamar went on to diss his ex, who just joined Season 9 of the VH1 reality television series Basketball Wives that premiered in March of 2021. “

“I love my adult children and I will support them and their dreams in every way possible. I pray that Liza finds healing and gets to a place of independence,” Lamar added. “I am no longer shamed by my past mistakes. I own who I am and with a clear mind and conscience I will present my case in court. Life is too short and uncertain for this. Lets all work on being our best selves.”

Lamar is reportedly supposed to pay around $6,000 in child support every month, in addition to “college fees and a premium for a $9 million life insurance plan,” according to Page Six‘s reporting of the former couple’s custody agreement that was made in 2015. Liza even accused Lamar of violating this agreement for the past six years.

As we mentioned earlier, Liza also accused Lamar’s alleged lack of child support for being the reason landlords are trying to evict Lamar’s ex and their kids from their luxurious apartment in Manhattan, according to the court documents that Page Six reviewed. Lamar’s rep said that the former Los Angeles Lakers star has “both publicly and privately tried to resolve the issue” with Liza, according to a statement given to The Post that Page Six cited.