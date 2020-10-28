Liza Morales: 5 Things About Lamar Odom’s Ex Accusing Him Of Not Helping With Son’s College Tuition

Lamar Odom’s ex Liza Morales took to social media on October 27, to put the former NBA star on blast. Liza alleges Lamar hasn’t paid their son’s ‘college tuition’ money, which she claims she’s been asking him for. Learn more about her.

Liza Morales expressed her frustration with ex Lamar Odom on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night. In a series of slides, Liza alleged that the former Lakers player, 40, owes her money for their son Lamar Odom Jr.‘s college tuition. She began by writing, “Ahhh babydoll I’m willing to be the best possible man for our family,” followed by, “Hmmmm.. Should I say it….” While Liza didn’t name names, she seemed to take a jab at Lamar’s fiancee Sabrina Parr, who the athlete calls “babydoll.”

Liza went on to share a third message that read: “Having convos on the Gram with yourself? People that know him, know he doesn’t talk like that. Let’s get to the real … Where is LJ’s college money??!” She added, “We have been asking for it…” Lamar has not publicly responded to Liza’s claim. HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for Lamar for comment.

1. Liza Morales is a reality star from Queens, New York. — Born in May 1979, Liza got her start on the small screen in the TLC show, Starter Wives Confidential. The show premiered in January 2013, but was pulled from the air on February 19. Liza was on the show because of her then-longtime relationship with Lamar. In October 2020, rumors swirled that Liza may join season 9 of VH1’s Basketball Wives. However, the network has not addressed or confirmed the casting buzz.

2. She has two children with Lamar. — In addition to Lamar Jr., Liza is also mom to Lamar Sr.’s daughter (their first-born) Destiny Odom (Liza gave birth to Destiny when she was 19). Liza and Lamar had a third child, a son named Jayden. In 2006, Jayden died from sudden infant death syndrome while sleeping in his crib. He was just 6-months-old.

3. Liza and Lamar’s relationship spanned over a decade. — Liza met Lamar when she was a 14-year-old high school student in Queens, New York. They soon began dating, and were together for 12 years. However, Liza and Lamar never married.

4. Liza and their kids supported Lamar during his 2015 hospitalization and coma. — In October 2015, Lamar was hospitalized after he was found unconscious in a Nevada Brothel due to a drug overdose. At the time, photographs surfaced of Liza and the ex-couple’s two kids leaving the Las Vegas hospital where Lamar was being treated.

5. She has a clothing line. — In 2011, Liza started a children’s brand called RS Baby. It’s unclear if the brand is still active.