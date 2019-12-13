Lamar Odom’s Fiancee Sabrina Parr Refusing To Marry Him Until He Fixes His Relationship With His Son

Lamar Odom’s son LJ initially bashed his dad’s engagement to Sabrina Parr and called him out for not telling him about it. Sabrina now says she won’t marry Lamar until he’s in a good place with his son.

As a life coach, it’s Sabrina Parr‘s job to guide people to bring out better life outcomes. Her fiance Lamar Odom, 40, took heat from his son Lamar Odom Jr., who called out his dad’s engagement to Sabrina publicly, saying his father never called to tell him and he found out online. The 17-year-old later deleted his angry post and instead wrote, “I was hurt and caught off-guard. At the end of the day, I am a teenager that is becoming a young man.” Now Sabrina says she will push back a wedding until Lamar and LJ are fully in a good space.

“Well, I mean, to be honest, I kind of felt both sides. I really understood where his son was coming from, and I really understood why Lamar didn’t tell him. Lamar didn’t tell anybody. He really wanted this to be a very intimate moment between the two of us, because I was totally shocked. I didn’t know it was happening,” Sabrina tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of her surprise engagement to Lamar.

Eventually Lamar Jr. got in touch with Sabrina and wanted to get together and talk to his future stepmom. “LJ wanted to sit down with me. Which I was like, ‘Of course.’ So, when this happened we were in Miami and we just ran out of time. So, it has not happened yet and I’m just waiting for Lamar at this point, to just initiate their conversations. They have a lot they need to work through, that’s just the bottom line,” she tells us about father and son.

Sabrina says that she won’t marry Lamar until he and his son are on good terms. She is aware that LJ likely didn’t want to be around his dad when he was still doing drugs and womanizing, thus they grew apart. “Now that he’s out of that space, I’m like, ‘Your dad has a really cool guy, and you got to allow the relationship to grow and happen because he’s dope.’ My kids love him, my friends’ kids love him. And I told LJ, ‘You’re missing out on a good dude being upset with him.’ And I just said that was just my little advice for him,” Sabrina tells us.

“But, I know everything has to happen on their time, so I don’t want to be the enforcer of anything because I don’t want to come off as if I’m rushing their process. I literally will push the wedding to however long back, however far back it has to be, until they become in a really good space. And a space where they’re excited about being a part of wedding,” Sabrina vows.