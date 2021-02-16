‘Basketball Wives’: Shaunie O’Neal Reveals Why Lamar Odom’s Ex Has A ‘Great Story To Tell’To Tell’

‘Basketball Wives’ star Shaunie O’Neal says new cast member Liza Morales has been ‘wrapped up’ in Lamar Odom’s world.

Basketball Wives executive producer, and OG cast member, Shaunie O’Neal, 46, invited Liza Morales, 41, to join the long running reality show for it’s ninth season. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife Shaunie revealed why Lamar Odom‘s ex-fiance is a good fit.

“I’ve known Liza for a while, but I think Liza is just kind of doing Liza right now, in real life,” she said. “You know, she’s just making some changes for her personally and trying new things, and she reached out about doing Basketball Wives.”

“She has a great, great story,” she continued. “She’s extremely relatable to a single parent, a single mom. So I mean, she has a great story to tell that people can relate to. And also, she’s kind of just testing out the waters to see if this is something that she wants to do.”

Liza and Lamar, 41, share three children together. Destiny Odom, 23, and Lamar Odom Jr., 19. They tragically lost a third child, Jayden Odom, who was just six months old when he died of sudden infant death syndrome in 2006. Sadly, shortly after their son’s death they split over Lamar’s infidelity.

It’s been 15 years since Liza ended things with Lamar, but that hasn’t stopped her from shading him on Instagram. Back in October she took to social media to accuse him of owing her college tuition money for their son. “Let’s get to the real … wher is LJ (Lamar Jr’s) college money??? We have been asking for it,” she wrote.

Then, on Nov. 5, Liza shared a screenshot of a cryptic message that was posted on Instagram by his ex-wife — Khloe Kardashian, 36. “Be with people who are good for your soul,” the message read, which originally came from the motivational account @galshere.inc.

Clearly, there are still issues between the exes. And now, fans of Basketball Wives will watch as Liza tries to navigate co-parenting with Lamar. Shaunie, who has a great co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband Shaquille O’Neal, will no doubt be giving her some guidance on the show.

Shaunie EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about Liza’s storyline on this season. “I think that she is definitely telling a story of a single mom that still has a dad in the picture that’s been a little toxic to her personal lifestyle, and her personal, her living experiences, her living life,” revealed Shaunie. “She’s been kind of wrapped up in his world so much when it pertains to their kids, that it’s definitely hindered her in her personal world.”