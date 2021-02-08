Shaquille O’Neal’s Ex Shaunie Reveals Why She Won’t Ban Their Daughters From Dating NBA Players

Even though Shaquille O’Neal admittedly cheated on ex-wife Shaunie with numerous women, the ‘Basketball Wives’ star is okay with their two daughters dating NBA players one day.

A lot of NBA players don’t exactly have a great track record when it comes to being faithful to their significant others. With big incomes, lots of time on the road, and plenty of women wanting to hook up, the temptation is great. Retired NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal‘s ex-wife Shaunie knows first hand what it’s like to be cheated on. Even though Shaq has said he would not want their daughters Amirah, 19, and 14-year-old Me’arah to one day date an NBA player, Shaunie is more open to letting her girls follow their hearts.

The Basketball Wives star tells HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview that “Well, I haven’t had to give them any advice about that because they’re not seeing any. So, until we cross that bridge. I won’t, I don’t like to put them all in a bubble you know what I mean like every NBA player every athlete is a certain kind of way, even though we all know pretty much what it is. But I’m sure there are some good ones out there out there.”

The 46-year-old reality star tells us that if her daughters end up dating pro athletes, they’re going to be held to very high standards. “I’m not gonna ban them but I’m not gonna encourage it either. But who could tell you who to fall in love with if they choose that route. That guy is going to have a whole, like, here we already know the game so he better be real, real good. A real man, real real good, like perfect.

“I think he’ll wind me on his best behavior at all times. And that goes for any guy but if we go down that route. It’ll be a few more eyes on him, of course,” she adds about if her daughters end up falling for an NBA player. Shaunie knows first-hand that NBA players can stray, especially a superstar like her 48-year-old ex-husband. He proposed in 2000 and the couple wed in 2002. He filed for divorce in 2007, but they gave their marriage one last try before finally divorcing in 2009.

Shaq admitted to stepping out quite a bit on Shaunie in his 2011 memoir Shaq Uncut: My Story. He wrote, “At one time my ex-wife Shaunie and I were happy, but I admit it — I was a guy. I was a guy with too many options. Choosing to be with some of those women, well, that’s on me. In my mind, I never did it disrespectfully, but obviously I shouldn’t have done it all.”

Shaquille and Shaunie O’Neal during happier times in their marriage. Photo credit: MEGA On a 2017 episode of Basketball Wives, Shaunie talked with co-star Evelyn Lozada about how she reacted when she first found out that Shaq was cheating on her. Their blackberries were accidentally switched and she had his, watching it blow up with messages from other women.