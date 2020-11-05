See Message

Lamar Odom’s Ex Seemingly Shades Him After Split By Sharing A Message From Khloe Kardashian

Liza Morales shared a screenshot from the Instagram Story of Lamar Odom’s ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian! A week prior, Liza had accused Lamar of owing her money for their son’s college tuition.

Was Liza Morales trying to send a message to Lamar Odom? On Nov. 5, the Los Angeles Lakers‘ ex-girlfriend took a screenshot of a cryptic message on the Instagram Story of another one of Lamar’s ex-wives, Khloe Kardashian. “Be with people who are good for your soul,” the message read, which originally came from the motivational account @galshere.inc.

Liza shared the message about a week after she accused Lamar of owing her college tuition money for their 18-year-old son, Lamar Odom Jr. “Having convos on the Gram with yourself? People that know him, know he doesn’t talk like that. Let’s get to the real … Where is LJ’s college money??!” Liza wrote on her Instagram Story, and added in another slide, “We have been asking for it…” HollywoodLife had reached out to Lamar’s rep for a comment at the time.

Liza and Lamar share another child, their 22-year-old daughter Destiny Odom, and had shared a third child named Jayden who sadly died from sudden infant death syndrome in 2006. Lamar dated Liza for 12 years before eventually moving on to Khloe, whom he married in 2009. The KUWTK star later filed for divorce in 2013, and again in 2016.

Interestingly, Liza shared this message a day after another of Lamar’s exes — Sabrina Parr — announced that her one-year engagement with the basketball player had ended. In a lengthy message on her Instagram Story, Sabrina revealed that the breakup was a “difficult decision” but that it was “the best for [herself] and [her] children,” since she claimed that “Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through.” In another part of the message, Sabrina wrote, “I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs.”

Sabrina didn’t detail what kind of “things” Lamar is allegedly working on, and Lamar has also not spoken about his most recent breakup yet. Lamar last shared a post about his now ex-fiancée on Oct. 6. Lamar has previously battled with substance abuse issues, although Sabrina did not say what he’s currently working through.