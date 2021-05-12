Shonda Rhimes Reveals Whether Rege-Jean Page Will Make A Cameo In Season 2 Of ‘Bridgerton’

‘Bridgerton’ producer Shonda Rhimes has opened up about actor Rege-Jean Page’s departure from the buzzy Netflix drama, and whether he will return for a cameo.

Shonda Rhimes, 51, has finally answered the question that Bridgerton fans have been wondering: will Regé-Jean Page, 31, return for a cameo? After the actor announced he was leaving the popular series, Shonda, and the Head of Global TV at Netflix, Bela Bajaria, sat down for a Hollywood Reporter roundtable featuring the most powerful female execs in the industry. “I was like, ‘I’ve killed many a man that people adore,'” the Grey’s Anatomy boss began. “I’m so surprised that everybody is [losing it over a character we’ve watched] for eight episodes leaving.”

She added, “But obviously Regé is an amazing actor and he did an amazing thing and people responded. I also was surprised because the nature of this series is simply, this year it’s this couple, this year it’s [that] couple.” Bela then noted it was unlikely he would return for season two. “Those books [the Bridgerton book series that inspired the show] really dictated what we did, and we want talent to have an amazing experience and tell the story they’re telling authentically, not, ‘Oh, can you just come over here and do this little thing?'” she told the outlet. “Like, is that satisfying? Is that what actors want to do? He delivered on his story.”

Shonda also said it wouldn’t make sense for him to return in a small role, as the next season will focus on Daphne’s big brother, Anthony as he “intends to dominate the social season.” She continued, “I was just excited about the idea of being able to tell a complete romantic tale that has an end, where you’re not finding 14 other reasons why the couple can’t be together or frankly having Regé stand in the background of somebody else’s romance. That doesn’t make sense.”

Fans of the hit Netflix show were shocked when the hunky actor announced he was leaving the series. “Pleasure and a privilege,” he tweeted at the time. “An honour to be a member of the family – on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans – the love is real and will just keep growing.” Even Kim Kardashian was taken aback by the news. “I’m NOT ok!!!!!,” the 40-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote over the formal announcement that Bridgerton‘s Instagram account issued. Kim had multiple questions: “What is happening!!??? How can this be?”