Kim Kardashian Is ‘Not OK’ After Learning Regé-Jean Page Is Leaving ‘Bridgerton’: ‘How Can This Be?’

Kim Kardashian could not hide her shock as she reacted to the sad news of Regé-Jean Page’s exit from ‘Bridgerton.’ Regé-Jean played one of the hit Netflix series’ main characters, the Duke of Hastings.

Kim Kardashian shared pretty much all of Bridgerton fans’ reactions after learning that its main star, Regé-Jean Page, is leaving the Netflix show. “I’m NOT ok!!!!!,” the 40-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote over the formal announcement that Bridgerton‘s Instagram account issued on April 2. Kim had many questions: “What is happening!!??? How can this be?”

These were the same questions being asked by the many fans who came to fall in love with Regé-Jean as he played Simon, the dashing Duke of Hastings on the historical drama series. Regé-Jean issued his own farewell to all of his fans, Kim included, in an Instagram post: “The ride of a life time. It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family – not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans – it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing.”

The sad news was first announced in the form of a letter written by “Lady Whistledown,” a fictional character in Bridgerton who writes all the hot gossip about the high-society people in the show. “While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear,” the letter read.

Kim’s shock was understandable, given that Regé-Jean starred on one season of the Netflix series that was a mega success after its premiere on Christmas Day in 2020. The show even broke Netflix’s viewership records! The SKIMS boss was a big fan of the series: just four days before Regé-Jean’s exit was revealed, Kim shared a montage of sexy scenes involving the 31-year-old British actor with his on-screen love interest, Phoebe Dynevor (who plays Daphne). Yes, she even gave a shout-out to that rain sex scene.

Regé-Jean will no longer be making viewers’ hearts race on the show, sadly. You can still learn more about the upcoming season, though, here.