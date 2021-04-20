Kim Kardashian Freaks Out After ‘Bridgerton’ Star Reveals Her Family Inspired Major Characters

Kim Kardashian took to Twitter and admitted she was totally ‘freaking out’ when ‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan revealed the connection between the Netflix series and Kim’s family!

As if Lady Whistledown didn’t have enough to write about, this new development could take up a whole newsletter! Kim Kardashian, a self-proclaimed Bridgerton super fan, totally flipped when Nicola Coughlan, one of the breakout stars of the Netflix series, revealed that Kim’s family inspired a string of characters on the show. “WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!!” Kim began her retweet of Nicola’s message. “This tweet was sent to me on my [Bridgerton] group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!”

WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!! https://t.co/KVnCi6UZRT — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 20, 2021

The SKIMS founder, 40, tweeted her enthusiastic reply to Nicola’s April 20 tweet, which disclosed that Kim and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and potentially Kendall and Kylie Jenner, inspired the Featherington sisters! “As the world’s number one [Bridgerton] Stan does [Kim Kardashian] know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings? Because I feel like she should know this,” Nicola tweeted.

Omg yesss of course we would love to have you! Also did you know that Mr Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton? You’ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know!❤️❤️❤️ — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) April 20, 2021

After seeing that Kim had responded to her initial tweet, Nicola extended the royal invitation of the season! “Omg yesss of course we would love to have you!” Nicola told the KUWTK star. “Also did you know that Mr Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton? You’ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know,” the actress, 34, revealed to Kim.

OMG I’m gonna faint!!!!!! Does this make me an honorary Duchess in Bridgerton ?!?!?!? I am the corset Queen!!! 😉 https://t.co/pMDp15kVFp — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 20, 2021

Naturally, Kim was absolutely ecstatic by what Nicola said, and confessed that she nearly passed out! “OMG I’m gonna faint!!!!!!” Kim wrote. “Does this make me an honorary Duchess in Bridgerton ?!?!?!? I am the corset Queen,” she added with a string of exclamation points and a winking emoji.

For fans of Bridgerton and KUWTK alike, it totally makes sense that the famous sisters would inspire fictional characters on the adored period drama based on the romance novels by Julia Quinn. Over the course of more than a decade, Kim and her family have cultivated their own following, as cameras followed their businesses, travels, and romances. Just like in Bridgerton, there’s plenty of plot twists and drama to go around, and as the reality TV series comes to an end, Kim has set her sights on watching — and obsessing over — Bridgerton.

In the past, Kim took to social media to fawn over the series more than once while she was watching the first season. And when it was revealed that series star Regé-Jean Page was leaving the show, Kim totally flipped out over the loss of her — and other diehard fans’ — beloved Duke of Hastings! Well, now that the second season is definitely underway, could Kim potentially make a cameo? That’s a crossover event no one would see coming!